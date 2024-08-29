Supercharging hydrogen production in the UK: Priorities for the new Labour government

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Hydrogen / UK

Supercharging hydrogen production in the UK: Priorities for the new Labour government

By Brett Ryan, Hydrogen UK head of policy
29/08/2024, 7:00 am
© Supplied by SYSTEMGreen Hydrogen H2 gas molecule.
The Labour Government has now been in power for eight weeks. With this has come a renewed sense of hope for net-zero, energised by the Government’s desire to hit the ground running and launch in quick succession, amongst others, the removal of the de facto ban on onshore wind, the National Wealth Fund, Great British Energy, and the ‘superhighway’ Eastern Green Link 2 project.

The current state of play

Whilst it can’t do everything, hydrogen will play a critical role in delivering net-zero, notably doing the things that electrification cannot. Hydrogen production will play a pivotal role in realising both the UK’s potential to be a global hydrogen leader and the economic gains on offer.

Hydrogen UK’s most recent Economic Impact Assessment estimates that the hydrogen sector in the UK could support approximately 30,000 direct jobs and contribute more than £7 billion gross value added annually by 2030. On a global scale, the hydrogen market is projected to be worth $2.5 trillion by 2050.

© Image: Hydrogen UK
Hydrogen UK head of policy Brett Ryan.

The previous Government had targeted 10GW of low carbon hydrogen production capacity by 2030, with at least half of this coming from electrolytic hydrogen. Adopting a technology-agnostic approach is vital to the progression of the industry and meeting this production target. This will not only ensure the rapid and deep decarbonisation of our energy sector, but in developing all production methods in tandem, we can lower subsidy costs for future projects thus expediating their progress.

What industry needs to meet government targets

To achieve these production targets, prioritising the approval of first-of-a-kind hydrogen projects under Hydrogen Allocation Round 1 (HAR1) and Cluster Sequencing process will be critical. Successfully advancing HAR1, Track-1 and Track-1x projects will also send a powerful message that the UK is open for investment, serious about meeting its targets and delivering clean power by 2030, whilst also enabling the progression of broader projects.

Looking ahead, the Government must also commit to launching Hydrogen Allocation Rounds 3 and 4 in 2025 and 2026, respectively, and continue with annual hydrogen allocation rounds subsequently. This consistent support, alongside the launch of Track-2 in the Cluster Sequence, will provide the stability and confidence needed for investors and developers to push forward with innovative hydrogen projects.

Circular Refining unveils plans for nuclear-derived ‘ruby’ hydrogen © Supplied by Shutterstock
Hydrogen storage cylinders

Ensuring that these projects can access the lowest possible cost electricity is crucial to reducing electrolytic hydrogen production costs and to accelerating the uptake of hydrogen as a decarbonisation tool. To achieve this will require analysing the current regulatory and policy landscape, and optimising the interactions between renewable electricity and hydrogen business models. Another critical area that requires attention is the planning and permitting framework. A review aimed at accelerating hydrogen deployment, with a commitment to maximum timelines for decisions on project reviews, will significantly reduce bureaucratic delays and fast-track the implementation of hydrogen projects. This, in part, is already underway, with the Secretary of State for Energy and Security and Net Zero, Ed Milliband’s, relaxing planning permission laws, a step which Hydrogen UK gladly welcomes.

Lastly, demand risks are often cited as an impeding factor to the scaling of hydrogen in the UK, with some labelling it a ‘chicken and egg issue’. To mitigate demand risks for early hydrogen production projects, progressing the strategic decision to allow hydrogen blending in the gas distribution network is essential.  Additionally, continued collaboration with industry and EU partners to enable transmission-level blending will ensure that domestic industrial operations and international gas trading remain robust.

A way forward

In our manifesto, published prior to the General Election, Hydrogen UK on behalf of the UK hydrogen industry recommended amending some requirements of the Low Carbon Hydrogen Agreement and the Low Carbon Hydrogen Standard. This will ensure the Hydrogen Production Business Model scheme provides adequate risk sharing, promotes subsidy cost reductions, and encourages a market price for hydrogen.

Funding for these schemes is always called into question. To mitigate speculation, accelerating the development of funding mechanisms and setting out a long-term spending envelope for hydrogen business models must too be prioritised. Here the newly unveiled National Wealth Fund can play a role and the UK can leverage its financial resources to drive innovation and development in the hydrogen sector.

With international competition increasing, not least evidenced by the recent wave of Final Investment Decisions (FID) made on European hydrogen projects, the UK must act now to remain competitive. In actioning the recommendations put forward in the Hydrogen UK Manifesto, the UK has a real opportunity to be a leading global hydrogen economy.

