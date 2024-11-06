‘Major opportunity’ for UK firms in Australian hydrogen market, report finds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Hydrogen / UK

‘Major opportunity’ for UK firms in Australian hydrogen market, report finds

By Mathew Perry
06/11/2024, 6:00 am
© Supplied by ShutterstockHydrogen storage tank in Australia
Hydrogen storage tank in Australia

UK companies have a “major opportunity” to export their expertise in hydrogen development to the Australian market, according to a report from Xodus.

The Aberdeen-headquartered energy consultancy said in 2024, Australia “stands out as a leader” in the international hydrogen production landscape.

Australia has ambitions to be a “significant force in global hydrogen by 2030”, Xodus said, both for export and decarbonising domestic industries.

According to the Australian government, the country has the largest pipeline of hydrogen projects in the world with an estimated  value of over A$225 billion (£114bn).

Australia’s hydrogen project pipeline is “overwhelmingly focused on renewable hydrogen production as Australia’s extensive wind and solar resources”, according to the country’s National Hydrogen Strategy released this year.

This will “provide the foundation for producing low-cost renewable hydrogen”, and the current Labor government has set annual targets of at least 15m tonnes of “renewable hydrogen” by 2050.

Australian hydrogen opportunity

According to its report, UK businesses are in “prime position” to export their products and services to the “formative but exciting” market in Australia.

Commissioned by the UK government, the Xodus study included an overview of existing capabilities in Australia supporting the low carbon hydrogen sector.

It also explored potential gaps where UK supply chain firms could provide support, and any barriers which could impede international participation.

© Supplied by BP Lighthouse
A solar farm in Australia

While the study found the hydrogen sector in both nations is in its formative stages, Xodus said UK companies are at the “forefront” of research and development.

For Australia to fully realise its hydrogen potential, Xodus said collaboration with the UK will be essential to provide the capacity and skills required for both its export and domestic goals.

By working together, both the UK and Australia can “drive innovation, investment and sustainable growth in the hydrogen sector”, Xodus said.

The report identified hydrogen electrolysis manufacturing, hydrogen fuelled gas turbines, hydrogen fuel cells and transportation as the main prospects for UK firms.

Australia ‘key force’ in global hydrogen

Xodus vice president for Asia Pacific Simon Allison said delivering an effective and prosperous energy transition will require collaboration at all levels.

“Our Australian Hydrogen Market study reinforces the wider benefits that can be realised through joined up thinking and by sharing expertise across borders,” Allison said.

“Australia is emerging as a key force in the global hydrogen market, holding the world’s second-largest production capacity in active development.”

With numerous potential projects and growth opportunities, Allison said Australia is set for significant expansion beyond 2030, with an expected annual market revenue of A$24bn (£13bn).

© Supplied by Ark Energy
A render of a hydrogen refuelling station as part of the planned Ark Energy SunHQ project in Australia.

“Clearly hydrogen is a massive growth opportunity for Australia, but it will not be able to fully grasp this potential without input from overseas and there is a real opening for UK companies to leverage their strength and capture a share of this market,” he said.

Despite the gaps in Australia’s supply chain, the Xodus report highlighted four major barriers to entry for international firms.

Among the most significant for UK developers detailed is the current regulatory and policy uncertainty within Australia.

In particular, there is a “lack of a clear position on the minimum requirement for renewable energy to support hydrogen production and the certification process”.

Other barriers include revenue certainty due to limited Australian production-based subsidies, the absence of a meaningful carbon policy that establishes a higher tax on emissions, and the domestic fiscal regime, Xodus said.

Further hurdles include Australia’s geographical isolation and distance from the UK, a lack of existing infrastructure, extreme weather and unique environmental conditions.

UK hydrogen expertise

Xodus commercial lead Mark Elliot said the expertise of UK hydrogen firms gives them an advantageous position to export to expanding hydrogen markets like Australia.

“Challenges are part and parcel of the energy industry, but companies should bear in mind what can be gained by overcoming them,” Elliot said.

© Supplied by Ironside Farrar
Artist impression of the planned green hydrogen test and demonstration facility at the ETZ in Aberdeen.

“Australia presents substantial opportunities for UK companies prepared to invest time in understanding the regulatory landscape and strategically positioning themselves to enter the market.

“The UK hydrogen industry is highly developed, with UK companies leading in hydrogen technology research and development.”

The Xodus report comes as the UK government confirmed £2bn of funding for 11 green hydrogen projects in its Autumn Budget.

The former Conservative government announced the 11 HAR1 projects, representing 125 MW of capacity, in December last year.

