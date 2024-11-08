ITM Power sells first 5MW electrolyser unit in Germany

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Hydrogen / UK

ITM Power sells first 5MW electrolyser unit in Germany

UK green hydrogen firm ITM Power has sold its first 'Neptune V' unit in Germany.
By Mathew Perry
08/11/2024, 7:37 am Updated: 08/11/2024, 7:38 am
© Supplied by ITM Poweritm power new module
ITM Power offices.

UK green hydrogen manufacturer ITM Power (LON:ITM) has secured a first contract in Germany for its 5 MW ‘Neptune V’ electrolyser.

Launched in May this year, the Neptune V is a containerised electrolyser plant which utilises ITM’s Trident stack technology.

ITM sold the unit, which retails for £4.35 million, to German firm Guttroff, which provides solutions for engineering, technical and medical gases, and welding supplies.

© Supplied by ITM Power
A visualisation of the ITM Power 5 MW ‘Neptune V’ electrolyser.

ITM said Guttroff received €5m (£4.15m) of funding from the state government of Bavaria in July as part of an electrolyser subsidy program.

The program aims to start domestic production of green hydrogen in the region, and the ITM unit will supply a planned refuelling station.

ITM Power chief executive Dennis Schulz said the Neptune V has been “very well received by customers” since its launch, and the firm is “excited about the level of interest”.

© Supplied by ITM Power
ITM Power CEO Dennis Schulz.

Expansion plans for ITM Power

Headquartered in Sheffield, ITM Power is one of the world’s largest hydrogen electrolyser manufacturers and the first to be listed on the London Stock Exchange.

Founded in 2001, ITM originally manufactured hydrogen fuel cells but later expanded into electrolysers.

Alongside its Neptune and Trident lines, the firm launched its “cutting-edge” 20 MW ‘Poseidon’ module last year.

In recent years, ITM has made efforts to expand into the US and Europe, but it hasn’t all been plain sailing for the company.

<yoastmark class=

At the start of this year, the company slashed its headcount by a third as it aimed to stem losses incurred in 2022.

In August, Schulz said the firm had made “significant progress” on its turnaround plan as its net loss fell to £27.2m, a 73% decrease from 2023.

Meanwhile, revenues rose to £16.5m, a 216% increase from the year prior.

 

