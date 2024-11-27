Aberdeen’s D2Zero secures £150m for further acquisitions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Hydrogen / UK

Aberdeen’s D2Zero secures £150m for further acquisitions

By Mathew Perry
27/11/2024, 10:58 am
© Wullie Marr/ DC Thomsond2zero
D2Zero chief executive Bob Drummond

Aberdeen-headquartered clean energy group D2Zero has secured a £150 million lending facility to target further acquisitions.

First launched in January this year, D2Zero brought together five companies owned by Texas-based private equity firm SCF Partners creating a group with £500m turnover.

Since then, the company has completed two further acquisitions including Hull-based OSL Consulting Engineers and Aberdeen flow measurement consultancy Kelton Engineering.

The group now employs more than 4,000 people and operates across energy transition sectors including emissions reduction, green hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

D2Zero chief executive Bob Drummond said the lending facility, backed by OakNorth, HSBC, Natwest and Virgin Money, leaves the company “well-positioned for the future”.

“D2Zero is at the forefront of the energy transition, helping our clients meet the dual challenge of decarbonising traditional energy sources, whilst accelerating the transition to renewable energy,” Drummond said.

A design image of BP Aberdeen Hydrogen Energy Limited's production hub (bottom left) and the planned solar farm on the former Ness landfill site (top right). Image: BP © Supplied by BP
D2Zero group company Hydrasun secured work on the BP Aberdeen Hydrogen Hub project (pictured).

“Less than a year into our journey as a group, we have made great strides, successfully completing the acquisition of several companies.”

‘Financial firepower’

OakNorth, which contributed £23m to the pot, said the £150m lending facility will give D2Zero the “financial firepower” to pursue further acquisitions.

OakNorth director of debt finance Stuart Blair added: “The businesses that made up D2Zero at the time of its creation, have a long-standing history of providing often mission critical products and maintenance services to large blue-chip corporates.

“The group has benefitted from tailwinds of the global transition to net zero, and has capitalised on geopolitical shifts towards energy diversification, playing a fundamental role in the decarbonisation of core end markets which are considered critical infrastructure.”

Billed as one of Scotland’s fastest growing companies, D2Zero also announced a new headquarters in Aberdeen’s Energy Transition Zone (ETZ) in September.

Other firms under the D2Zero umbrella include Score Group, Hydrasun, Fuel Cell Systems, Powerstar and Nexos  – formerly called Global E&C.

Recommended for you

Tags