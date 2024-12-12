Durham clean power technology H2CHP raises over £2m

Durham University-spin out H2CHP has secured a major funding deal worth over £2million backed by Scottish investors.

Tricapital Angels has led has led a £600,000 investment raise to support H2CHP, alongside Sustainable Ventures and funding from Aberdeen’s Net Zero Technology Centre (NZTC) TechX accelerator programme.

This funding will be combined with £1.3 million in support from government agency Innovate UK to develop prototype generators and conduct industrial trials.

The investors said the new technology is capable of generating power without emitting carbon, and will be developed in Durham, Edinburgh and Aberdeen following a major investment deal.

H2CHP will use the cash injection to advance its free-piston engine, which generates heat and power efficiently from multiple clean fuels.

The technology, initially aimed at eliminating emissions from idle ships burning marine fuel when berthed, also has significant potential in other sectors requiring off-grid power solutions.

Middlesbrough-based H2CHP now plans to establish a manufacturing base in Aberdeen alongside a control systems team in Edinburgh.

UK Government figures have highlighted shipping as a major source of air pollution, accounting for 12.7% of the country’s overall nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions.

H2CHP aims to support the maritime industry’s transition from fossil fuels. Its DEI free piston combined heat and power technology replaces diesel generators onboard vessels with 100% renewable fuels.

The H2CHP generator has the ability to switch seamlessly between liquid and gaseous fuels during operation. This flexibility allows it to operate on the most cost-efficient fuel available, achieving both cost savings and significant carbon reduction.

Additionally, the generator is 60% smaller and 25% lighter than a conventional internal combustion engine generator, making it ideal for space-constrained environments such as vessels.

Moray Martin, chief executive of Tricapital Angels said: “H2CHP represents a major opportunity to support the maritime sector in its transition to a clean energy future.”

The technology has been developed by Professor Tony Roskilly, an energy systems expert with three decades of experience in designing, controlling, and optimising energy solutions.

Professor Roskilly holds the chair of energy systems at Durham University, serves as director of the Durham Energy Institute, and represents the UK in the European Energy Research Alliance (EERA).

The H2CHP leadership team also includes: Dr Stephen Hampson, an experienced energy CEO with 20 years of venture capital expertise, appointed as lead at H2CHP; Dr Niall McGlashan, a researcher specialising in hydrogen energy systems; and Michael Bath, a seasoned executive with leadership experience in the aerospace and energy sectors.

Dr Hampson said: “H2CHP’s innovative technology is poised to revolutionise clean energy solutions for the maritime industry and beyond.

“By leveraging cutting-edge research and strategic investment, we’re tackling critical global challenges like emissions reduction while creating opportunities for UK-based manufacturing.”

