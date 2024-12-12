Durham clean power technology H2CHP raises over £2m

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Hydrogen / UK

Durham clean power technology H2CHP raises over £2m

Investors alongside Scotland-based syndicate Tricapital Angels means the clean power technology will be developed in Durham, Edinburgh and Aberdeen.
Erikka Askeland By Erikka Askeland
12/12/2024, 7:53 am
Photo of Erikka Askeland
© Supplied by TricapitalMoray Martin, chief executive of Tricapital Angels.
Durham University-spin out H2CHP has secured a major funding deal worth over £2million backed by Scottish investors.

Tricapital Angels has led has led a £600,000 investment raise to support H2CHP, alongside Sustainable Ventures and funding from Aberdeen’s Net Zero Technology Centre (NZTC) TechX accelerator programme.

This funding will be combined with £1.3 million in support from government agency Innovate UK to develop prototype generators and conduct industrial trials.

The investors said the new technology is capable of generating power without emitting carbon, and will be developed in Durham, Edinburgh and Aberdeen following a major investment deal.

H2CHP will use the cash injection to advance its free-piston engine, which generates heat and power efficiently from multiple clean fuels.

The technology, initially aimed at eliminating emissions from idle ships burning marine fuel when berthed, also has significant potential in other sectors requiring off-grid power solutions.

Middlesbrough-based H2CHP now plans to establish a manufacturing base in Aberdeen alongside a control systems team in Edinburgh.

UK Government figures have highlighted shipping as a major source of air pollution, accounting for 12.7% of the country’s overall nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions.

H2CHP aims to support the maritime industry’s transition from fossil fuels. Its DEI free piston combined heat and power technology replaces diesel generators onboard vessels with 100% renewable fuels.

The H2CHP generator has the ability to switch seamlessly between liquid and gaseous fuels during operation. This flexibility allows it to operate on the most cost-efficient fuel available, achieving both cost savings and significant carbon reduction.

Additionally, the generator is 60% smaller and 25% lighter than a conventional internal combustion engine generator, making it ideal for space-constrained environments such as vessels.

Moray Martin, chief executive of Tricapital Angels  said: “H2CHP represents a major opportunity to support the maritime sector in its transition to a clean energy future.”

The technology has been developed by Professor Tony Roskilly, an energy systems expert with three decades of experience in designing, controlling, and optimising energy solutions.

Professor Roskilly holds the chair of energy systems at Durham University, serves as director of the Durham Energy Institute, and represents the UK in the European Energy Research Alliance (EERA).

The H2CHP leadership team also includes: Dr Stephen Hampson, an experienced energy CEO with 20 years of venture capital expertise, appointed as lead at H2CHP; Dr Niall McGlashan, a researcher specialising in hydrogen energy systems; and Michael Bath, a seasoned executive with leadership experience in the aerospace and energy sectors.
Dr Hampson said: “H2CHP’s innovative technology is poised to revolutionise clean energy solutions for the maritime industry and beyond.

“By leveraging cutting-edge research and strategic investment, we’re tackling critical global challenges like emissions reduction while creating opportunities for UK-based manufacturing.”

Recently Tricapital and Scottish Enterprise led a secondary, seven-figure investment round, along with UK Innovation and Science Seed Fund (UKI2S), in Aberdeen’s HonuWorx.

