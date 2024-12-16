Glasgow firm Clyde Hydrogen launches £5m funding round

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Hydrogen / UK

Glasgow firm Clyde Hydrogen launches £5m funding round

By Mathew Perry
16/12/2024, 1:17 pm Updated: 16/12/2024, 1:17 pm
© Image: SSEGlasgow city centre.. Glasgow.
Glasgow city centre.. Glasgow.

Scottish green hydrogen technology startup Clyde Hydrogen is launching a £5 million funding round after achieving a “critical technology breakthrough”.

The University of Glasgow spin-out is developing a decoupled electrolysis process, which has the potential to unlock more efficient, high-pressure hydrogen production.

The proprietary technology allows the firm to make hydrogen and oxygen in separate places and at different times and rates.

Essentially, the design allows Clyde Hydrogen to convert low-quality, intermittent renewable power into green hydrogen.

This week, the firm achieved successful production of hydrogen at pressures exceeding 100 bar using its scaled-up catalytic hydrogen generator.

Clyde Hydrogen chief executive James Peck said the technical milestone “validates years of dedicated research and development”.

© Supplied by Clyde Hydrogen
Clyde Hydrogen chief executive James Peck.

“It demonstrates our ability to scale lab-based innovations into commercially viable technology,” Peck said.

The company said the test underscores its capability to provide scalable, efficient, and cost-effective solutions for the global transition to net-zero.

Launching its latest seed funding round, Clyde Hydrogen said it is now ready to “accelerate its growth”.

Peck said the funding round aims to “propel Clyde Hydrogen towards delivering a production-ready system and playing a key role in the UK’s renewable energy future”.

Aiming to attract £5m in investment, the firm said the funds will enable it to refine its production process and develop a production-ready system by 2026.

The company is aiming to deliver a fully integrated pilot system by late 2025, before scaling up to a commercial demonstrator.

It aims to have its first market-ready product ready for release by 2027.

The Glasgow-headquartered company will also expand its team to meet the expected growing demand for hydrogen technology.

Aberdeen’s Net Zero Technology Centre, the University of Glasgow and Zinc have already committed pre-seed funding, alongside grants from the Scottish government.

