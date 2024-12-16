Glasgow firm Clyde Hydrogen launches £5m funding round

Scottish green hydrogen technology startup Clyde Hydrogen is launching a £5 million funding round after achieving a “critical technology breakthrough”.

The University of Glasgow spin-out is developing a decoupled electrolysis process, which has the potential to unlock more efficient, high-pressure hydrogen production.

The proprietary technology allows the firm to make hydrogen and oxygen in separate places and at different times and rates.

Essentially, the design allows Clyde Hydrogen to convert low-quality, intermittent renewable power into green hydrogen.

This week, the firm achieved successful production of hydrogen at pressures exceeding 100 bar using its scaled-up catalytic hydrogen generator.

Clyde Hydrogen chief executive James Peck said the technical milestone “validates years of dedicated research and development”.

© Supplied by Clyde Hydrogen

“It demonstrates our ability to scale lab-based innovations into commercially viable technology,” Peck said.

The company said the test underscores its capability to provide scalable, efficient, and cost-effective solutions for the global transition to net-zero.

Launching its latest seed funding round, Clyde Hydrogen said it is now ready to “accelerate its growth”.

Peck said the funding round aims to “propel Clyde Hydrogen towards delivering a production-ready system and playing a key role in the UK’s renewable energy future”.

Aiming to attract £5m in investment, the firm said the funds will enable it to refine its production process and develop a production-ready system by 2026.

The company is aiming to deliver a fully integrated pilot system by late 2025, before scaling up to a commercial demonstrator.

It aims to have its first market-ready product ready for release by 2027.

The Glasgow-headquartered company will also expand its team to meet the expected growing demand for hydrogen technology.

Aberdeen’s Net Zero Technology Centre, the University of Glasgow and Zinc have already committed pre-seed funding, alongside grants from the Scottish government.