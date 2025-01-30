Starmer to look at report on legality of Drax power station subsidies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Hydrogen / UK

Starmer to look at report on legality of Drax power station subsidies

By PA
30/01/2025, 6:50 am
© Supplied by DraxDrax Power Station in Yorkshire, the site of a planned bioenergy carbon capture and storage project.
Drax Power Station in Yorkshire, the site of a planned bioenergy carbon capture and storage project.

The Prime Minister has said he will look at a report which has accused Britain’s biggest power station of illegally claiming Government subsidies.

Drax power station in North Yorkshire receives millions of pounds a year in direct Government subsidies, in addition to multimillion-pound carbon tax breaks.

Money for the subsidies comes from energy bill payers, because the electricity produced from burning wood pellets is classified as renewable.

Biomass as a clean energy source has long been under dispute and the Government has faced calls to end financial support for companies such as Drax.

In the Commons, Independent MP Rosie Duffield urged Sir Keir Starmer to look at a report by financial services company KPMG “before giving another £1 of taxpayers’ money to Drax”.

Currently, the subsidy scheme is due to end in 2027.

At Prime Minister’s Questions, the former Labour MP who represents Canterbury, said: “Since 2012, the Drax power station has been given £7 billion of green subsidies by the Government for burning 27 million trees per year. That’s enough money for five years of pensioners’ winter fuel payments.

“While Ofgem has been asleep at the wheel, a recent KPMG report has concluded that Drax claimed those subsidies illegally.

“Will the Prime Minister today demand to see that KPMG report before giving another £1 of taxpayers’ money to Drax?”

Sir Keir replied: “It is an important issue, of course we will look at the report, but I don’t join in her description, we will look at the report.”

A speech by Health Secretary Wes Streeting was interrupted by two women protesting against the continued subsidisation of the power station, on Saturday.

The climate protestors, who said they voted Labour in 2024, were both swiftly removed from the Fabian Society’s new year conference in London’s Guildhall by security.

A Drax spokesperson said: “Ofgem found no evidence that our biomass failed to meet the sustainability criteria of the Renewables Obligation (RO) scheme, nor that the ROCs (Renewables Obligation Certificates) we received for the renewable power we produced had been provided incorrectly.

“The KPMG report referenced by Rosie Duffield did not come to that conclusion and was seen by Ofgem during their investigation.

“Drax provides secure renewable power to millions of homes and businesses when they need it, not just when the wind is blowing, or the sun is shining.

“The science underpinning biomass generation is supported by the world’s leading climate experts, including the UN’s IPCC (Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change) and the UK’s CCC (Committee on Climate Change).”

