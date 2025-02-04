Aberdeen’s Three60 Energy expands to Teesside

Aberdeen-headquartered energy services firm Three60 Energy is expanding its UK presence with an office in Teesside.

Three60 said the “strategic expansion” is part of the company’s efforts to grow its presence in “regions with rich industrial heritage and significant growth potential”.

Teesside is home to Teesworks, the UK’s largest freeport as well as the largest brownfield industrial site in Europe.

The 4,500 acre Teesworks site sits on the banks of the River Tees, which was previously the location of the historic Redcar steelworks before it was demolished in 2023.

Now, the largely private owners of the Teesworks site are redeveloping it to host multiple significant energy transition projects.

North Sea operators BP and Equinor are among the firms investing in projects ranging from green hydrogen production to carbon capture and storage (CCS).

South Korean-owned SeAH Wind is also developing a £900m factory at Teesworks to produce monopiles for the offshore wind sector,.

Three60 Energy Teesside

By expanding into Teesside, Three60 said it is aiming to “support the region’s ongoing industrial and economic development”.

Three60 said the Billingham office will focus on providing engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning (EPCC) solutions for the local market.

Three60 managing director of EPCC Alasdair Smith said will look to recruit locally as it expands it capabilities in the area.

“We are thrilled to establish our presence in Teesside and will harness the trusted local knowledge and expertise of a highly regarded industry veteran to further engage, develop, and expand our office, customer base and local talent pool,” Smith said.

“The investment in Teesside is a testament to our commitment to providing innovative and flexible solutions to meet the evolving needs of our customers.

“The new office will enable us to utilise the highly transferable skills among our team whilst also providing increased exposure to interesting and alternative energy and industrial sectors, whilst continuing to support energy facilities across the country.”

Three60 Energy growth

Founded in 2016, Aberdeen’s Three60 Energy has achieved significant revenue growth in recent years, with the company embarking on multiple acquisitions.

In 2023, Three60 acquired fellow Scottish firms Pryme Group and Flexlife before later buying up Samphire Subsea in a multi-million pound deal in June last year.

The firm, which is majority-owned by Simmons Private Equity, now has around 15 offices across the UK and hubs in Norway, the United States and Southeast Asia.

Three60 has also flagged plans to open a Middle East operation in Abu Dhabi.

Alongside its traditional work in the North Sea oil and gas and decommissioning sectors, Three60 is increasingly securing work in energy transition sectors.

Last year, the firm secured two separate multi-million pound contracts with Japanese firm Sumitomo for work on its high voltage cable factory in the Highlands