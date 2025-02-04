Aberdeen’s Three60 Energy expands to Teesside

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen’s Three60 Energy expands to Teesside

Mathew Perry By Mathew Perry
04/02/2025, 12:01 am
Photo of Mathew Perry
© Supplied by BPThe Teesworks industrial zone on Teesside. Image: BP
Aberdeen-headquartered energy services firm Three60 Energy is expanding its UK presence with an office in Teesside.

Three60 said the “strategic expansion” is part of the company’s efforts to grow its presence in “regions with rich industrial heritage and significant growth potential”.

Teesside is home to Teesworks, the UK’s largest freeport as well as the largest brownfield industrial site in Europe.

The 4,500 acre Teesworks site sits on the banks of the River Tees, which was previously the location of the historic Redcar steelworks before it was demolished in 2023.

Now, the largely private owners of the Teesworks site are redeveloping it to host multiple significant energy transition projects.

© Supplied by ASCO
Teesworks heavy lift quay.

North Sea operators BP and Equinor are among the firms investing in projects ranging from green hydrogen production to carbon capture and storage (CCS).

South Korean-owned SeAH Wind is also developing a £900m factory at Teesworks to produce monopiles for the offshore wind sector,.

Three60 Energy Teesside

By expanding into Teesside, Three60 said it is aiming to “support the region’s ongoing industrial and economic development”.

Three60 said the Billingham office will focus on providing engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning (EPCC) solutions for the local market.

Three60 managing director of EPCC Alasdair Smith said will look to recruit locally as it expands it capabilities in the area.

“We are thrilled to establish our presence in Teesside and will harness the trusted local knowledge and expertise of a highly regarded industry veteran to further engage, develop, and expand our office, customer base and local talent pool,” Smith said.

© Supplied by Three60 Energy
Three60 Energy staff at the company’s new office in Billingham, Teesside.

“The investment in Teesside is a testament to our commitment to providing innovative and flexible solutions to meet the evolving needs of our customers.

“The new office will enable us to utilise the highly transferable skills among our team whilst also providing increased exposure to interesting and alternative energy and industrial sectors, whilst continuing to support energy facilities across the country.”

Three60 Energy growth

Founded in 2016, Aberdeen’s Three60 Energy has achieved significant revenue growth in recent years, with the company embarking on multiple acquisitions.

In 2023, Three60 acquired fellow Scottish firms Pryme Group and Flexlife before later buying up Samphire Subsea in a multi-million pound deal in June last year.

The firm, which is majority-owned by Simmons Private Equity, now has around 15 offices across the UK and hubs in Norway, the United States and Southeast Asia.

Three60 has also flagged plans to open a Middle East operation in Abu Dhabi.

Alongside its traditional work in the North Sea oil and gas and decommissioning sectors, Three60 is increasingly securing work in energy transition sectors.

Last year, the firm secured two separate multi-million pound contracts with Japanese firm Sumitomo for work on its high voltage cable factory in the Highlands

