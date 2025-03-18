Why we must get our energy transition steps in the right order

Politicians love a turn on Strictly Come Dancing – and if there’s one thing we’ve learned from their sometimes unsteady footwork, it’s that getting your steps right matters.

Timing, precision, and co-ordination make the difference between success and a very public stumble. The same applies to the UK’s energy transition, which is currently the subject of a policy paso doble.

The government’s latest consultation on building a clean energy future for the North Sea sets out a bold vision for a cleaner, more secure energy system here in the UK.

But to fully seize this moment, we must get our transition steps in the right order, maximising the potential of offshore wind and hydrogen, while ensuring energy security and economic stability.

The North Sea is perfectly positioned to become a global leader in hydrogen production, whether through electrolysis powered by offshore wind or through carbon capture-enabled blue hydrogen.

Hydrogen has the potential to redefine how we produce, store, and use energy – and we get to see this up close everyday thanks to the pioneering work being done by Hydrasun, which is a D2Zero company.

This isn’t just about climate commitments; hydrogen is an economic opportunity. The UK can create thousands of high-skilled jobs, attract billions in investment, and establish itself as an international hydrogen export hub. But for this vision to become reality, we must lay the right foundations.

Steps to energy transition

Step one, the hydrogen industry cannot thrive without guaranteed demand. The UK must prioritise hydrogen offtake agreements with heavy industry, transport, and power generation. Establishing long-term purchase agreements will give investors the confidence to back large-scale hydrogen projects.

Step two for hydrogen’s success depends on robust infrastructure. We need to fast-track the development of hydrogen pipelines, storage facilities, and refuelling networks to enable industry-wide adoption. Without this, even the most promising hydrogen projects will struggle to scale.

Three, we need to deploy hydrogen at scale to decarbonise our key sectors. Hydrogen can play a pivotal role in decarbonising industries where electrification alone isn’t enough, such as steelmaking, shipping, aviation, and heavy transport. By focusing hydrogen deployment in these areas first, we can maximise emission reductions while creating new industrial growth opportunities.

Four, we need to leverage the North Sea’s existing expertise. The UK’s offshore workforce has unparalleled expertise in large-scale energy projects. By retraining and redeploying oil and gas professionals into hydrogen and carbon capture, we can ensure a just transition that benefits both workers and industry.

Which brings me to my last point. While hydrogen will play a key role in the UK’s clean energy future, oil and gas will remain part of the mix during the transition.

Rather than seeing these sectors as competing forces, we must focus on reducing emissions from existing hydrocarbon production while simultaneously scaling hydrogen.

People who think the oil and gas sector doesn’t give a foxtrot about the environment are completely wrong. The Climate Change Committee’s seventh carbon budget showed that the UK has seen an 87% reduction in methane emissions since 1990, thanks largely to a reduction in emissions from oil and gas operations.

This is something Score Group in Peterhead – another member of the D2Zero stable – has been leading on for a number of years. Reducing emissions from oil and gas is every bit as important as developing clean industries of the future.

By decarbonising the oil and gas we continue to use, we ensure a lower-carbon bridge to a hydrogen-powered future.

The hydrogen economy is not a distant dream – it is a reality unfolding now. The UK has a rare opportunity to take a global leadership position in hydrogen, leveraging our offshore expertise, industrial heritage, and natural resources to create a thriving clean energy sector.

By acting decisively and strategically, we can unlock the full potential of hydrogen and the UK can waltz ahead as a global clean energy leader.

Bob Drummond is chief executive of D2Zero