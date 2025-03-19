Hydrasun awards contracts for BP Aberdeen Hydrogen Hub

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Hydrogen / UK

Hydrasun awards contracts for BP Aberdeen Hydrogen Hub

Erikka Askeland By Erikka Askeland
19/03/2025, 10:34 am Updated: 19/03/2025, 10:38 am
Photo of Erikka Askeland
© Supplied by HydrasunArtist impression of BP Aberdeen Hydrogen Hub
Aberdeen-based Hydrasun has awarded three contracts for major equipment packages for the BP Aberdeen Hydrogen Hub in what has been hailed as a “significant milestone” for the flagship project.

The firm, part of the D2Zero stable of decarbonisation and clean energy companies, has delivered the deals having won a bid to design and integrate a hydrogen refuelling station and associated infrastructure.

Hydrasun has struck a deal with Norway’s Nel Hydrogen for a package that includes a 2.5MW electrolyser.

Engineering firm Maximator will deliver a compression package with Sheffield-based Chesterfield Specialist Cylinders coming on board to supply the storage package.

The scalable green hydrogen production, storage and distribution facility powered by renewable energy, is being delivered through a joint venture between energy giant BP and Aberdeen City Council.

The joint venture achieved a financial investment decision in July 2024.

Land at Hareness Road, at Altens Industrial Park in Aberdeen, has been earmarked for the hydrogen production facility.

Hydrasun, a specialist hydrogen system integrator and refuelling solutions provider, said each of the equipment packages will play a “vital role” in ensuring the efficient production, storage, and distribution of hydrogen.

Hydrasun chief executive Neil Thompson. © Supplied by Hydrasun
Hydrasun chief executive Neil Thompson.

Neil Thompson, CEO at Hydrasun said the hub project “highlights the industry’s capability to provide next-generation energy solutions and promising substantial growth opportunities for the region, through both supply chain enhancements and skills development”.

He added: “The first tranche of contract awards marks a significant milestone for the project and supply chain.”

Hydrasun employ over 500 worldwide with around 60 employees currently focused on the hydrogen market sector.

 