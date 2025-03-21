Ceres Power strikes ‘record’ 2024

Fuel cell and electrolyser company Ceres Power generated record revenues and orders which narrowed losses in 2024, according to its final results for the year to 31 December.

“This past year has been a record,” the company’s chief executive Phil Caldwell said on a call on Friday. “Looking ahead to next year… if we can get similar performance in 2025, that would also be a very good year.”

The Horsham-based company’s revenues more than doubled over the year to £51.9 million, up from £22.3m a year earlier.

Its gross margin rose to 77%, with gross profit nearly quadrupling to £40.2m, up from £13.6m in 2023.

Healthy sales of services and licences and increased profitability meant pre-tax losses for the year halved to £25.9m, from a £53.6m loss in the prior year.

Caldwell attributed the results, including a record order book of £112.8m for the period, to “progress” that the company has made with its partners.

The firm signed three “significant” partner licence agreements in the year, although it was also disappointed” that its shareholder Bosch announced in February it would cease production of the firm’s fuel cells and divest its minority stake.

During the period, Ceres signed two new manufacturing licensees, Taiwan-based Delta Electronics and Denso in Japan, together with India’s electrolyser company Thermax.

“What that does is that builds out our market share and really where this business becomes profitable is, as those partners get to market and we’ve started to get products in the market, that’s where we get royalties and that’s what really drives the business forwards,” he said.

“So, making progress with existing partners and also adding new partners to that is really how we grow the business.”

First hydrogen production

This fiscal year, the fuel cell and electrolyser company said it expects to reach initial production of hydrogen as part of its tie-up with Shell at a research and development facility in Bangalore, India.

“We announced the partnership is now working towards developing higher power modules with Shell,” said Caldwell. “So, we’re continuing the development beyond this first demonstration with Shell.”

He did not rule out the possibility of extending the partnership between Shell and Ceres beyond emerging markets.

Caldwell he expects 2025 revenues to be “similar” to 2024.

Ceres was the first hydrogen fuel cell company and one of just a handful of cleantech and renewables-focused enterprises to list on the FTSE250, where it held a spot until December.

Caldwell said there has been “a lot of pressure” on energy stocks since “the change of administration in the US”.

The company’s share price was impacted negatively when German technology giant Bosch made the strategic decision to discontinue a partnership with Ceres last month.

Its stock sank after the corporate said it would discontinue operations around the industrialisation and production of power supply systems for solid oxide fuel cells and divest its 17.44% stake in the company.

Ceres’s share price had fallen by 9.85% to 64.82 pence per share by 12:52 during intraday trading on Friday, down from a peak of more than 303p in October.