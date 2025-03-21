Ceres Power strikes ‘record’ 2024

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Hydrogen / UK

Ceres Power strikes ‘record’ 2024

Jessica Mills Davies By Jessica Mills Davies
21/03/2025, 3:24 pm
Photo of Jessica Mills Davies
© Supplied by Ceres PowerCeres Power CEO Phil Caldwell.
Ceres Power CEO Phil Caldwell.

Fuel cell and electrolyser company Ceres Power generated record revenues and orders which narrowed losses in 2024, according to its final results for the year to 31 December.

“This past year has been a record,” the company’s chief executive Phil Caldwell said on a call on Friday. “Looking ahead to next year… if we can get similar performance in 2025, that would also be a very good year.”

The Horsham-based company’s revenues more than doubled over the year to £51.9 million, up from £22.3m a year earlier.

Its gross margin rose to 77%, with gross profit nearly quadrupling to £40.2m, up from £13.6m in 2023.

Healthy sales of services and licences and increased profitability meant pre-tax losses for the year halved to £25.9m, from a £53.6m loss in the prior year.

Caldwell attributed the results, including a record order book of £112.8m for the period, to “progress” that the company has made with its partners.

The firm signed three “significant” partner licence agreements in the year, although it was also disappointed” that its shareholder Bosch announced in February it would cease production of the firm’s fuel cells and divest its minority stake.

During the period, Ceres signed two new manufacturing licensees, Taiwan-based Delta Electronics and Denso in Japan, together with India’s electrolyser company Thermax.

“What that does is that builds out our market share and really where this business becomes profitable is, as those partners get to market and we’ve started to get products in the market, that’s where we get royalties and that’s what really drives the business forwards,” he said.

“So, making progress with existing partners and also adding new partners to that is really how we grow the business.”

First hydrogen production

This fiscal year, the fuel cell and electrolyser company said it expects to reach initial production of hydrogen as part of its tie-up with Shell at a research and development facility in Bangalore, India.

“We announced the partnership is now working towards developing higher power modules with Shell,” said Caldwell. “So, we’re continuing the development beyond this first demonstration with Shell.”

He did not rule out the possibility of extending the partnership between Shell and Ceres beyond emerging markets.

Caldwell he expects 2025 revenues to be “similar” to 2024.

Ceres was the first hydrogen fuel cell company and one of just a handful of cleantech and renewables-focused enterprises to list on the FTSE250, where it held a spot until December.

Caldwell said there has been “a lot of pressure” on energy stocks since “the change of administration in the US”.

The company’s share price was impacted negatively when German technology giant Bosch made the strategic decision to discontinue a partnership with Ceres last month.

Its stock sank after the corporate said it would discontinue operations around the industrialisation and production of power supply systems for solid oxide fuel cells and divest its 17.44% stake in the company.

Ceres’s share price had fallen by 9.85% to 64.82 pence per share by 12:52 during intraday trading on Friday, down from a peak of more than 303p in October.

Tags