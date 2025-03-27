EDF selects ITM Power for Tees Green Hydrogen project

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Hydrogen / UK

EDF selects ITM Power for Tees Green Hydrogen project

Mathew Perry By Mathew Perry
27/03/2025, 8:13 am Updated: 27/03/2025, 8:20 am
Photo of Mathew Perry
© Bloomberg Creativeuk energy investment
Wind turbines in the North Sea of the coast of Teesside, U.K.

French energy giant EDF has selected UK green hydrogen technology firm ITM Power to provide engineering works for its Tees Green Hydrogen project.

Located near Redcar, the Tees Green Hydrogen development secured UK government funding as part of the net zero hydrogen fund (NZHF) and the first hydrogen allocation round (HAR1).

Under the plans, EDF and its subsidiary Hynamics will use renewable electricity from the Teesside offshore wind farm and a planned solar form to power hydrogen electrolysers.

Sheffield-headquartered ITM Power said it will provide four of its 2 MW Neptune II cotainerised electrolyser plants for the Tees Green Hydrogen project.

ITM said the Tees project will boost local industry and transport by supplying green hydrogen to support decarbonisation efforts and significantly reduce industrial pollution, securing its long-term sustainability.

itm power new module © Supplied by ITM Power
ITM Power offices in Sheffield.

Dennis Schulz, CEO, said: “It is a privilege to have been selected by EDF Renewables UK and Hynamics, and we look forward to collaborating with them.”

UK green hydrogen market

Progress on the Tees Green hydrogen project comes after months of uncertainty and delays surrounding HAR1 projects.

The HAR1 process saw 125 MW of capacity across 11 green hydrogen projects awarded funding, falling short of the government’s original goal of 250 MW.

The round included two projects based in Scotland, two in Wales, and nine across England.

In its Autumn budget, the UK Labour government confirmed £2 billion of funding for HAR1 projects, with the first three projects signing contracts in December.

Labour industry minister Sarah Jones has described the nascent hydrogen market as a £7 billion annual opportunity for British businesses.

“We have one of the most attractive business environments around; we have a cutting-edge hydrogen sector,” she told business delegates at a recent hydrogen-focused event in London

The UK government is expected to announce the results of the second allocation round (HAR2) imminently, targeting 875 MW of capacity.

Energy Voice understands there are around 19 Scottish projects bidding for HAR2, including proposals in Stirling and Aberdeenshire.

HAR1 winners HYRO, Carlton Power and Marubeni Europower are among the firms to confirm plans to submit projects for HAR2.

