Simple sustainable energy development which is British

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Hydrogen / UK

Simple sustainable energy development which is British

By Jeremy Cresswell
09/04/2025, 7:00 am
© Supplied by ReisnerLabGroup photo of the ReisnerLab team. King's College, Cambridge.
Group photo of the ReisnerLab team. King's College, Cambridge.

A team of scientists at the UK’s number one ranked university have developed a way of making liquid fuels using the power of the sun to pull carbon dioxide from the air and make synthesis gas.

This is basically a mixture of hydrogen and carbon monoxide (CO) in various ratios, and the process is the latest development in so-called direct air capture (DAC).

The reactor has been developed by Cambridge University researchers who claim the output of their solar panel-powered reactor could be used as a feedstock to make fuels and the many chemicals and pharmaceutical products we rely on.

The researchers say their system is compact and simple enough to be deployed in off-grid locations.

Unlike most carbon capture technologies, the DAC reactor developed by the Cambridge team does not require fossil-fuel-based power, or the transport and storage of CO2.

It literally can convert atmospheric CO2 into hydrocarbon gas using sunlight and is inspired by one of nature’s greatest processes – photosynthesis.

In the UK, carbon capture and storage (CCS) has long been touted as a way of securely dumping below ground the CO2 produced in industrial processes as a partial mitigation of Earth’s accelerating climate crisis.

But CCS per se is energy-intensive and there are concerns about the long-term safety of storing pressurised CO2 deep underground long-term.

Though there is the CCUS (utilisation) option to consider too.

According to the International Energy Agency, around 45 commercial facilities are already in operation applying CCUS to industrial processes, fuel transformation and power generation.

CCUS deployment has trailed behind expectations in the past, but momentum has grown substantially in recent years, with over 700 projects in various stages of development across the CCUS value chain.

© Supplied by Reisner Lab, Cambrid
Professor Erwin Reisner, Cambridge University.

“Aside from the expense and the energy intensity, CCS provides an excuse to carry on burning fossil fuels, which is what caused the climate crisis in the first place,” says Professor Erwin Reisner, leader of the Cambridge team at the university’s Reisner Lab.

“Instead of continuing to dig up and burn fossil fuels to produce the products we have come to rely on, we can get all the CO2 we need directly from the air and reuse it.

“We can build a circular, sustainable economy – if we have the political will to do it.”

The focus of Reisner’s research group is the development of devices that convert waste, water and air into practical fuels and chemicals.

Their approach is also claimed to be easier to scale up than earlier solar-powered devices.

The device, a solar-powered flow reactor, uses specialised filters to grab CO2 from the air at night, like how a sponge soaks up water.

When the sun comes out, the sunlight heats up the captured CO2, absorbing infrared radiation, and a semiconductor powder absorbs the ultraviolet radiation to start a chemical reaction that converts the captured CO2 into solar syngas.

A mirror on the reactor concentrates the sunlight, making the DAC process more efficient.

The researchers are currently working on converting the solar syngas into liquid fuels that can be combusted without adding more CO2 to the atmosphere.

Reisner believes that if his approach can be scaled up, they could solve two problems at once: removing CO2 from the atmosphere and creating a clean, versatile alternative to fossil fuels.

A particularly promising opportunity is in the chemical and pharmaceutical sector, where syngas can be converted into many of the products we rely on every day, without contributing to climate change.

The Cambridge team are building a larger-scale version of the reactor and hopes to complete and start production trials shortly.

If successfully scaled up, they say their reactor could be used in a decentralised way, so that individuals could theoretically generate their own fuel, which would be useful in remote or off-grid locations.

The technology is being commercialised with the support of Cambridge Enterprise, the University’s commercialisation arm.

The research was supported in part by UK Research and Innovation (UKRI), the European Research Council, the Royal Academy of Engineering, and the Cambridge Trust.

Erwin Reisner is a Fellow of St John’s College, Cambridge.

Tags