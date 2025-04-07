UK needs ‘honesty’ to admit it will fail to meet net zero targets

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
UK needs ‘honesty’ to admit it will fail to meet net zero targets

Erikka Askeland By Erikka Askeland
07/04/2025, 11:27 am
Stuart Broadley
Stuart Broadley, chief executive of the EIC

The UK will not meet its legal obligation to achieve a net zero energy system and it’s time to have to have an “adult conversation” about it.

Energy Industries Council (EIC) chief executive Stuart Broadley has called for an “adult conversation” and “honesty” to admit the UK won’t meet it legal obligations to become net zero by 2050, nor will it meet interim low carbon targets in 2030.

He said policy makers would be reluctant to admit defeat on current timelines as it risks a tumbling a “house of cards” of consequences.

Speaking on a podcast with Energy Voice, he said the UK must instead embrace “all energy sectors” or the UK will face a severe jobs crisis with entire clean energy sectors such as hydrogen at risk of never happening.

Speaking ahead of the UK government announcing its latest support mechanism for the hydrogen sector, Broadley argued the hydrogen sector in particular is “in trouble”.

“I would say it’s grinding to a halt as a transition technology right now,” he said.

The problems facing the wider clean energy sector are largely due to a collapse in the pace of investment.

EIC said the rate of financial investments decisions in offshore wind, hydrogen and carbon capture and storage are all well below 10%, and far below rates required to achieve significant momentum which is above 20% or 30%.

In Aberdeen and across the UK, jobs are at risk he warned: “All those areas will be under severe job crisis if we’re not careful, 600,000 jobs or more in the energy supply chain in the UK. That’s one in 55 jobs of people working in the UK. It’s also 9% of GDP in the UK. It’s linked to the energy supply chain.”

He added the clean energy sector is “in crisis because of policy, which is ill-informed.”
“The concept is good. We all want net zero but it has to be done with a bit more sort of respect around what’s achievable time wise from a transition point of view.”

Belief and hope for net zero is collapsing

He added: “Net zero as a concept is now increasingly regarded as not achievable. Belief and hope for net zero is collapsing.

“And this is not just important because net zero itself then may not happen by 2050.

“And I think many would say privately they already think that. But it’s also important because the investment community invest based upon not just a business case, but also based upon sort of consistency and belief in an idea of something.”

He warned that as belief in the sector collapses so will investment – a “double problem”.

“Even though they might look at one project and say OK, this one looks possible, if they’re worried about the future of this idea of net zero, they’re more likely to say we’ll invest elsewhere. That’s what we’re seeing now. So it’s a double problem.

“People don’t believe in it anymore because of that and the investments not flowing.

“You’re seeing that all over the place now, more and more companies coming out in public and saying we are downsizing or reversing our commitments to net zero.

“We think this is just the beginning of that trend and that’s extremely concerning, particularly when we’ve still got policies that are saying no, no, no, we’re not listening to what’s happening out there in the real world. We still want that net zero by 2030, 2050 commitment to stay.”

EIC’s annual Energy Exports Conference takes place in Aberdeen 3-4 June, 2025.

