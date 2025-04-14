HySpeed: Consortium plans £6.5bn investment in UK 1 GW hydrogen project

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Hydrogen / UK

HySpeed: Consortium plans £6.5bn investment in UK 1 GW hydrogen project

Centrica, National Gas, ITM Power, JCB, Johnson Matthey and Heidelberg combine to target 1 GW green hydrogen production by 2030.
Mathew Perry By Mathew Perry
14/04/2025, 12:02 pm
© Supplied by HySpeedA green hydrogen refuelling station at HyGen's Tyseley Energy Park near Birmingham.
A green hydrogen refuelling station at HyGen's Tyseley Energy Park near Birmingham.

A UK industrial consortium has unveiled plans to invest £6.5 billion in a “landmark” clean hydrogen mega-project that aims to create close to 24,000 jobs.

Project HySpeed involves an alliance of UK-based firms ranging from supply chain firms to FTSE100-listed companies, including Centrica, National Gas and ITM Power.

The project backers estimate their plans will stimulate an additional £4.9bn in further private investment and add up to £2bn per year to the UK economy.

Altogether, the HySpeed consortium said its plans could also reduce CO2 emissions by up to one million tonnes per year.

Led by HydraB Power Group, HySpeed said it aims to scale up electrolytic hydrogen production, reduce costs and strengthen the UK’s renewable energy ambitions.

HydraB owns green hydrogen developers HyGen Energy and Ryze Power, private equity investor HyCap Group and zero-emission vehicle manufacturer Wrightbus.

The bus manufacturer supplied Aberdeen’s 15 double-deckers that cost £8.3m, which are currently off the road due to a lack of refueling facilities in the Granite City.

The HySpeed project will aim to build a “robust hydrogen ecosystem” involving “strategically located production hubs”.

Alongside 1 GW in electrolyser capacity, the HySpeed plans involve 2.8 GW in upstream renewable energy, 2,100 hydrogen fuel cells, 9,200 buses and 175 refuelling stations.

It will also target reducing the cost of green hydrogen as part of efforts to support British industries and “embed manufacturing jobs for generations”.

© Supplied by Ryze Power
A Ryze Power hydrogen refuelling station.

Alongside local hydrogen ecosystems, HySpeed will also aim to produce hydrogen for blending into the UK gas grid to enable widespread industrial decarbonisation.

The HySpeed announcement comes shortly after the UK government unveiled its shortlist of 27 projects included in the second hydrogen allocation round (HAR2).

HyGen and Ryze were among the successful HAR2 developers, with the shortlisted projects representing around 765 MW of potential hydrogen production capacity.

Project HySpeed

Announcing the HySpeed plans, HydraB Power executive chairman Jo Bamford said Project HySpeed answers the UK government’s “clarion call” for hydrogen investment.

“Now more than ever, the UK needs to stand on its own two feet, especially when it comes to our energy resources,” Bamford said.

© Supplied by HydraB Power
HydraB Power executive chairman Jo Bamford.

“Hydrogen offers us the opportunity to be energy secure and energy independent.”

Bamford said conversations with the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) around HySpeed have so far been “hugely encouraging”.

It comes after UK science, innovation and technology secretary Peter Kyle told The Times that the UK needs to focus on becoming a world leader in hydrogen technology.

“We cannot compete on cost in the production of batteries. That ship has sailed,” Kyle said.

“But on hydrogen, what we are doing in Britain is market leading.”

Scaling up UK green hydrogen

ITM Power chief executive Dennis Schulz said the consortium approach of HySpeed is the “most effective pathway” to rapidly scale the UK’s green hydrogen economy.

“Comprising all elements of the hydrogen value chain from production to storage, transport and distribution, the initiative aims to locate green hydrogen generation in strategic locations across the UK,” Schulz said.

“With volume come economies of scale, which will drive down costs and accelerate the market substantially.”

Centrica chief executive Chris O’Shea said hydrogen can play a “crucial role” in tackling emissions in hard-to-abate sectors.

“There is no silver bullet to decarbonise the energy system,” he said.

wood centrica equinor hydrogen © Supplied by Centrica
Centrica is exploring hydrogen storage options at Rough gas storage field.

“It will take every technology we have at our disposal to achieve net zero.

“The scale and ambition of this project has the potential to dramatically lower costs, making hydrogen roll-out affordable for government and the private sector alike.”

Alongside its involvement in HySpeed, Centrica is also investigating converting its Rough offshore gas storage field for hydrogen storage.

HySpeed hydrogen hubs

While HydraB did not specify which locations it plans to invest in hydrogen production, several former industrial heartlands are emerging as hydrogen hubs.

Alongside carbon capture and storage (CCS) plans, hydrogen projects are taking shape across former industrial areas in the north west of England, south Wales and central Scotland.

Many of the projects included in the government’s HAR1 and HAR2 rounds are also centred on the East Coast Cluster at Teesside and the Humber, including EDF’s Tees Green Hydrogen project.

