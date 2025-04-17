Business group plea for Statera Kintore hydrogen plan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Hydrogen / UK

Business group plea for Statera Kintore hydrogen plan

Erikka Askeland By Erikka Askeland
17/04/2025, 7:18 am
© Supplied by Statera EnergySite of the Kintore Hydrogen project. Kintore,
Site of the Kintore Hydrogen project. Kintore, Aberdeenshire.

Calls to support Statera’s 3GW hydrogen production scheme in the north east of Scotland have been made as councillors prepare to decide its fate.

A decision on Kintore Hydrogen is expected to comes to an Aberdeenshire Council meeting Thursday 24 April after the proposal received 83 letters of objection against the plan.

Council officers have recommended that the project is approved, citing sustainable economic growth and the potential for Aberdeenshire to play a leading role in the development of clean, green energy.

The local authority also recently backed a large battery energy storage (BESS) scheme nearby, thought to be led by Chinese firm CR Power.

Statera has said the project’s size and scale is on a par with major hydrogen production schemes in Saudi Arabia and the Port of Rotterdam, with associated economic benefits.

The private-equity backed company has predicted the firm will create over 3,000 jobs in construction and a further 300 or when operational, generating £400 million in GVA for the region’s economy.

Aberdeen Grampian Chamber of Commerce (AGCC) has called on councillors to give the green light to the “major energy transition project in Aberdeenshire”.

The proposed scheme would use electricity from offshore wind to produce green hydrogen.

AGCC chief executive Russell Borthwick said: “Kintore Hydrogen is vital to north east Scotland’s energy transition ambition – delivering an estimated £1 billion boost to the economy, £400 million of that in our region, supporting almost 3,500 jobs.

“The local workforce and supply chain stand to be the biggest winners from this major investment in our region as Aberdeenshire moves towards a clean energy future.

“That’s why it’s so important that the whole community – businesses, local residents and government at all levels – unites behind ensuring this vision becomes a reality.

“The opportunity for our region to play a leading role in the production of green hydrogen, as we move away from oil and gas, is one we cannot afford to let slip through our hands.”

London-based Statera was acquired up by Swedish investment group EQT in 2023.

