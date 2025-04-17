Business group plea for Statera Kintore hydrogen plan

Calls to support Statera’s 3GW hydrogen production scheme in the north east of Scotland have been made as councillors prepare to decide its fate.

A decision on Kintore Hydrogen is expected to comes to an Aberdeenshire Council meeting Thursday 24 April after the proposal received 83 letters of objection against the plan.

Council officers have recommended that the project is approved, citing sustainable economic growth and the potential for Aberdeenshire to play a leading role in the development of clean, green energy.

The local authority also recently backed a large battery energy storage (BESS) scheme nearby, thought to be led by Chinese firm CR Power.

Statera has said the project’s size and scale is on a par with major hydrogen production schemes in Saudi Arabia and the Port of Rotterdam, with associated economic benefits.

The private-equity backed company has predicted the firm will create over 3,000 jobs in construction and a further 300 or when operational, generating £400 million in GVA for the region’s economy.

Aberdeen Grampian Chamber of Commerce (AGCC) has called on councillors to give the green light to the “major energy transition project in Aberdeenshire”.

The proposed scheme would use electricity from offshore wind to produce green hydrogen.

AGCC chief executive Russell Borthwick said: “Kintore Hydrogen is vital to north east Scotland’s energy transition ambition – delivering an estimated £1 billion boost to the economy, £400 million of that in our region, supporting almost 3,500 jobs.

“The local workforce and supply chain stand to be the biggest winners from this major investment in our region as Aberdeenshire moves towards a clean energy future.

“That’s why it’s so important that the whole community – businesses, local residents and government at all levels – unites behind ensuring this vision becomes a reality.

“The opportunity for our region to play a leading role in the production of green hydrogen, as we move away from oil and gas, is one we cannot afford to let slip through our hands.”

London-based Statera was acquired up by Swedish investment group EQT in 2023.