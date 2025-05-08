Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Hydrogen / UK

CPH2 reaches ‘pivotal milestone’ on Northern Ireland green hydrogen project

May 8th 2025, 11:35 am
2 min read
The CPH2 MFE110 electrolyser at a Northern Ireland Water site in Belfast.© Supplied by CPH2
The CPH2 MFE110 electrolyser at a Northern Ireland Water site in Belfast.
Mathew Perry

Mathew Perry

Clean Power Hydrogen (CPH2) has announced the completion of the third and final site acceptance test at its green hydrogen electrolyser project in Northern Ireland.

CPH2 said the development is a “pivotal milestone” for the company in commercialising its membrane-free electrolyser (MFE) technology.

The 500 kW MFE110 electrolyser produced high purity hydrogen and oxygen in a commercial environment for the first time, CPH2 said.

The project is located at Northern Ireland Water’s (NIW) site in Belfast, with the final tests witnessed by contractors Lagan and Arup.

CPH2 said the MFE110 will play an “important role” in NIW’s efforts to decarbonise its wastewater treatment operations, with the region a “key market” for the company.

The test signifies Northern Ireland’s first production of pure hydrogen and oxygen generated “reliably at scale”, CPH2 added.

CPH2 chief executive Jon Duffy said the successful test “proves that our technology is a current solution to green hydrogen production”.

CPH2 electrolyser UK © Supplied by CPH2
CPH2’s membrane free electrolyser

Duffy said his team is now “laser-focused” on advancing its next stage project, the 1 MW MFE220 electrolyser.

NIW director of business services Alistair Jinks said he is “extremely pleased” to have the first operational scale MFE electrolyser in Northern Ireland.

“While we have always taken pride in having a pioneering approach to sustainable water management, to have our vision become a reality is a special moment as we contribute to the hydrogen economy in Northern Ireland,” Jinks said.

“We look forward to continuing our relationship with CPH2 and continuing to push the boundaries of the transformative potential of hydrogen and oxygen in wastewater treatment.”

Northern Ireland green hydrogen

The CPH2 milestone comes amid efforts from Mutual Energy to establish a Greater Belfast Hydrogen Hub.

According to Mutual Energy, Northern Ireland has a “golden ticket” to develop a green hydrogen economy due to its significant renewable energy generation and underground salt cavern storage potential.

By constructing a 35km pipeline, Mutual Energy said the Belfast region can make use of planned offshore windfarms to produce hydrogen to decarbonise two of Northern Ireland’s gas-fired power stations.

The hydrogen hub could also assist Larne and Belfast ports and Belfast City Airport to decarbonise, Mutual said.

Tags