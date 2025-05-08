Clean Power Hydrogen (CPH2) has announced the completion of the third and final site acceptance test at its green hydrogen electrolyser project in Northern Ireland.

CPH2 said the development is a “pivotal milestone” for the company in commercialising its membrane-free electrolyser (MFE) technology.

The 500 kW MFE110 electrolyser produced high purity hydrogen and oxygen in a commercial environment for the first time, CPH2 said.

The project is located at Northern Ireland Water’s (NIW) site in Belfast, with the final tests witnessed by contractors Lagan and Arup.

CPH2 said the MFE110 will play an “important role” in NIW’s efforts to decarbonise its wastewater treatment operations, with the region a “key market” for the company.

The test signifies Northern Ireland’s first production of pure hydrogen and oxygen generated “reliably at scale”, CPH2 added.

CPH2 chief executive Jon Duffy said the successful test “proves that our technology is a current solution to green hydrogen production”.

© Supplied by CPH2

Duffy said his team is now “laser-focused” on advancing its next stage project, the 1 MW MFE220 electrolyser.

NIW director of business services Alistair Jinks said he is “extremely pleased” to have the first operational scale MFE electrolyser in Northern Ireland.

“While we have always taken pride in having a pioneering approach to sustainable water management, to have our vision become a reality is a special moment as we contribute to the hydrogen economy in Northern Ireland,” Jinks said.

“We look forward to continuing our relationship with CPH2 and continuing to push the boundaries of the transformative potential of hydrogen and oxygen in wastewater treatment.”

Northern Ireland green hydrogen

The CPH2 milestone comes amid efforts from Mutual Energy to establish a Greater Belfast Hydrogen Hub.

According to Mutual Energy, Northern Ireland has a “golden ticket” to develop a green hydrogen economy due to its significant renewable energy generation and underground salt cavern storage potential.

By constructing a 35km pipeline, Mutual Energy said the Belfast region can make use of planned offshore windfarms to produce hydrogen to decarbonise two of Northern Ireland’s gas-fired power stations.

The hydrogen hub could also assist Larne and Belfast ports and Belfast City Airport to decarbonise, Mutual said.