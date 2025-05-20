Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
UK may need to build equivalent of 10 Rough facilities to meet hydrogen storage demand

May 20th 2025, 4:38 pm
4 min read
Centrica rough© Centrica Storage
Centrica's repurposed Rough field, Britain's largest gas storage facility.
Mathew Perry

Mathew Perry

The UK may need to build 10 times the capacity of the existing Rough offshore gas storage facility to meet its future hydrogen needs, a Holyrood committee has heard.

Appearing before the Net Zero, Energy and Transport Committee, University of Edinburgh professor Stuart Hazeldine said the UK could effectively need to build “another 20 salt caverns” onshore to provide sufficient hydrogen storage.

It comes after Rough owner Centrica earlier this week warned it may shut down the UK’s largest gas storage facility without additional government support.

Hazeldine made the comments as the Holyrood committee considered the future of the Grangemouth refinery and industrial complex.

Grangemouth refinery owner Petroineos ceased operations at the site earlier this year, leading to the loss of 400 jobs.

A joint UK and Scottish government project, known as Project Willow, has identified up to £13 billion of future investment opportunities at Grangemouth.

These include the production of synthetic fuels, including sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and e-methanol, as well as opportunities for e-ammonia and fuel switching.

Many of these require hydrogen as part of the production process, which is part of why the Scottish government has said hydrogen is one of Scotland’s “greatest industrial opportunities since oil and gas”.

Grangemouth hydrogen future

But for Grangemouth to produce these fuels, and jobs, the UK and Scotland will need to significantly scale up production of blue and green hydrogen production.

The UK sector is also calling for clarity on the development of hydrogen transport and storage networks.

But Scotland’s hydrogen sector has warned a lack of government support is leading to “disappointing results” from efforts to build up the country’s hydrogen economy.

Asked by the Holyrood committee how the UK can bring down the costs of hydrogen storage, Hazeldine said the country will need to invest in more underground facilities.

Grangemouth petrochemical plant © PA
The Grangemouth refinery in Scotland.

At times when wind and solar generation cannot meet the UK’s power demand, Hazeldine said underground storage “looks to be the most economical and low cost”.

“That means creating new salt caverns and trying to reuse existing depleted gas fields,” he said.

“People talk about the Rough gas field, but we actually want about 10 of those Rough gas fields.

“We actually need about another 20 or 30 salt caverns.”

Hazeldine said academic researchers have been looking at future storage options, but he said there has been “no government consensus” on what the UK needs.

“It’s going to take maybe four years to build one salt cavern, and we might want 20 if we’re going to go for a hydrogen system,” he said.

“So we need to be thinking ahead and planning ahead a lot more than we are doing.”

Hydrogen opportunities for Scotland

Professor Hazeldine also told the committee that he is not convinced plans to export green hydrogen from Scotland to Germany via a pipeline is the best course of action.

Hazeldine said Scotland should focus on utilising its hydrogen potential onto “added value products” such as synthetic fuels and e-ammonia.

He said this provides a greater opportunity to “make more money as well as displacing carbon”.

© Supplied by The Carbon Recycling
Icelandic firm Carbon Recycling International has deployed its technology at the Sailboat plant in Jiangsu, China, using captured CO2 and hydrogen to produce green methanol. Image: CRI

“I’m not a real fan of building a hydrogen pipeline from [Scotland] to Germany, because that’s just selling the stuff as fast as we can make it,” he said.

“We can do much better value creation than that rather than selling it as a commodity.

Hazeldine said Scotland should focus on the areas “where we can make a sensible impact” and take a strategic approach centred on “where we want to be in 10 to 20 years’ time”.

UK hydrogen storage

Hydrogen storage is a crucial factor in the government’s efforts to develop a hydrogen fuel economy as part of its UK net zero ambitions.

A report by the Royal Society estimated the UK could need as much as 100TWH of  hydrogen capacity by 2050.

While hydrogen can be safely stored in rock salt caverns, and there are five such existing facilities in the UK, there are no onshore salt deposits located within Scotland.

As a result, Hazeldine said the UK will need a hydrogen pipeline network connecting Scotland to industrial centres in Teesside, the Humber and the north west of England.

To create more storage capacity, some studies have proposed using Scotland’s depleted onshore and offshore gas fields for hydrogen stores, including the Rough field.

Centrica initially shut down Rough in 2017, but reopened the offshore facility in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

The company has advocated for additional support from the UK government to keep Rough open as it explores converting the field for hydrogen storage.

However, researchers at the University of Aberdeen have raised concerns about the viability of using depleted reservoirs, such as Rough, for hydrogen storage.

 

