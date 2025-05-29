Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Hydrogen / UK

Norway’s Statkraft exploring green hydrogen project at Hunterston

The green hydrogen proposal joins a growing list of energy transition projects at the former coal terminal in Ayrshire.

May 29th 2025, 12:17 pm
3 min read
A design image of the redevelopment of Hunterston Port in Ayrshire. Image: Peel Ports Group© Supplied by Peel Ports Group
A design image of the redevelopment of Hunterston Port in Ayrshire. Image: Peel Ports Group

Mathew Perry

Statkraft is exploring the development of a green hydrogen production facility at Hunterston in Scotland after signing an agreement with the port operator.

The Norwegian developer exchanged an option agreement with Clydeport, part of Peel Ports Group, to consider the potential development at its Hunterston PARC facility.

Located at the former coal terminal in Ayrshire, Peel Ports said the proposed facility would be for the production, storage, and export of hydrogen.

Under the plans, the production facility will be linked to the existing jetty at the site via a pipeline which will allow for hydrogen exports from the UK in the form of ammonia.

Peel Ports said the development of the green hydrogen facility represents a “significant investment” and will “support many jobs in the local economy”.

The green hydrogen proposal comes amid wider investment at the site, in areas ranging from offshore wind to subsea cable manufacturing and long duration energy storage.

Hunterston hydrogen development ‘exciting’

Peel Ports managing director for port services Lewis McIntyre said the hydrogen collaboration with Statkraft is a “very exciting new development” for Hunterston.

“Hydrogen is vital to the energy transition, and we’re proud to play our part in making such a development possible here on the west coast of Scotland,” McIntyre said.

Renderings of the future XLCC cable manufacturing site at Hunterston in Ayrshire. © Supplied by XLCC
Renderings of the future XLCC cable manufacturing site at Hunterston in Ayrshire.

“It is testament to Hunterston’s vast potential to house a range of innovative renewables projects.

“Not only are we bringing a brownfield site back into economic use, it will contribute massively to inward investment and job creation in a region that desperately needs it.”

Hunterston energy transition projects

The proposed green hydrogen facility is among several energy transition projects taking shape at Hunterston.

Subsea cable manufacturer XLCC is progressing plans to build the UK’s first high-voltage, direct current (HVDC) cable factory at Ayrshire, which could create 1,200 jobs.

The £1.4bn project forms part of plans from XLCC parent company Xlink plans to build an interconnector between the UK and Morocco.

Meanwhile, Highview Power is also looking to build the world’s largest liquid air energy storage (LAES) facility at the port, with another planned for Aberdeenshire.

The proposals come as Peel Ports progresses plans for a £150m redevelopment of the Hunterston site’s marine yard to support offshore wind developments.

The Hunterston site is ideally located for offshore wind projects off the west coast of Scotland, including ScottishPower’s MarramWind and ESB’s Malin Sea Wind.

© Supplied by Peel Ports Group
Peel Ports is redeveloping its Hunterston site for renewable energy development, including future use as an offshore wind hub.

Peel Ports said talks are underway with “several more potential customers”, with the wider Hunterston site set to generate an estimate £3.5bn of inward investment creating more than 5,000 jobs.

Statkraft green hydrogen investment

Statkraft principal hydrogen project manager Stuart Marley said Hunterston is an “ideal location” for the proposed facility give its location and “outstanding infrastructure”.

“Hydrogen is an important tool in addressing the emissions from carbon-intensive industries, and we look forward to progressing our plans for the site,” Marley said.

The announcement comes shortly after Statkraft said it would pause the development of new green hydrogen projects amid “disappointing” results in the sector.

While Statkraft has pressed pause on new green hydrogen investments, the firm said it will continue developing its “existing mature portfolio of projects in the UK”.

The Norwegian state-owned firm secured two shortlisted green hydrogen projects in the UK government’s second hydrogen allocation round (HAR2) in April.

 

