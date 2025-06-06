Aberdeen’s Hydrasun takes on KC Controls

Private equity-backed Hydrasun has expanded its UK footprint providing industrial process control and measurement instrumentation.

Aberdeen-based Hydrasun has acquired KC Controls from its shareholders for an undisclosed sum.

KC Controls based in Crawley, West Sussex, provide industrial process control and measurement instrumentation and flow measurement solutions from manufacturers including ABB, Parker Hannifin, and Micronics, to a diverse range of industries in the South of England.

The deal builds on Hydrasun’s position as Parker Hannifin’s largest instrumentation stockist and distributor in the North of England and Scotland. It also strengthens the firm’s distributorships in key international markets including the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany and Senegal / Mauritania.

Hydrasun, which is part of the D2Zero portfolio of companies backed by SCF Partners, bought the business from three current owners Andy Carter, Mark Robinson and Tony Wort. The trio will remain with the business with Carter assuming a role as regional manager.

KC Controls, which was established in 1986, will continue to operate from existing premises in Crawley will trade under the name Hydrasun KC Controls.

Hydrasun chief executive Neil Thompson said “We are seeing strong demand for integrated fluid transfer, power and control solutions both in supporting today’s critical energy infrastructure and in other sectors including defence, life sciences and hydrogen, where process control, measurement instrumentation and small-bore tubing systems are critical to system reliability and performance.

“This acquisition underscores our ongoing strategy to enhancing our instrumentation product and service offering while furthering the expansion and diversification of our UK operations into new regions and market sectors.”

Carter added “Hydrasun has built a strong reputation in the energy sector and joining forces represents an exciting opportunity for KC Controls.

“We look forward to leveraging our combined expertise and resources to better serve our customers, while expanding our reach across the UK and internationally. This acquisition marks a significant milestone in our journey, and we are genuinely excited about the opportunities ahead”.

The acquisition follows Hydrasun’s 2023 deal to buy up hydrogen technologies firm Fuel Cell Systems (FCS). The Berkshire-based firm brought fuel cells, modular electrolyser systems, compression and storage, and both mobile and static refuelling solutions, building Hydrasun’s position as a systems builder and integrator in the emerging hydrogen sector.