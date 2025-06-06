Aberdeen’s Hydrasun takes on KC Controls

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Hydrogen / UK

Aberdeen’s Hydrasun takes on KC Controls

The deal expands the Aberdeen's firm footprint in the south of England.

June 6th 2025, 5:19 pm
2 min read
Hydrasun logo on its office in Cambuslang© Mathew Perry/DCT Media
Hydrasun offices in Cambuslang, South Lanarkshire. Image: Mathew Perry/DCT Media
Erikka Askeland

Erikka Askeland

Private equity-backed Hydrasun has expanded its UK footprint providing industrial process control and measurement instrumentation.

Aberdeen-based Hydrasun has acquired KC Controls from its shareholders for an undisclosed sum.

KC Controls based in Crawley, West Sussex, provide industrial process control and measurement instrumentation and flow measurement solutions from manufacturers including ABB, Parker Hannifin, and Micronics, to a diverse range of industries in the South of England.

The deal builds on Hydrasun’s position as Parker Hannifin’s largest instrumentation stockist and distributor in the North of England and Scotland. It also strengthens the firm’s distributorships in key international markets including the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany and Senegal / Mauritania.

Hydrasun, which is part of the D2Zero portfolio of companies backed by SCF Partners, bought the business from three current owners Andy Carter, Mark Robinson and Tony Wort. The trio will remain with the business with Carter assuming a role as regional manager.

KC Controls, which was established in 1986, will continue to operate from existing premises in Crawley will trade under the name Hydrasun KC Controls.

Hydrasun chief executive Neil Thompson © Supplied by Hydrasun
Hydrasun chief executive Neil Thompson.

Hydrasun chief executive Neil Thompson said “We are seeing strong demand for integrated fluid transfer, power and control solutions both in supporting today’s critical energy infrastructure and in other sectors including defence, life sciences and hydrogen, where process control, measurement instrumentation and small-bore tubing systems are critical to system reliability and performance.

“This acquisition underscores our ongoing strategy to enhancing our instrumentation product and service offering while furthering the expansion and diversification of our UK operations into new regions and market sectors.”

Carter added “Hydrasun has built a strong reputation in the energy sector and joining forces represents an exciting opportunity for KC Controls.

“We look forward to leveraging our combined expertise and resources to better serve our customers, while expanding our reach across the UK and internationally. This acquisition marks a significant milestone in our journey, and we are genuinely excited about the opportunities ahead”.

The acquisition follows Hydrasun’s 2023 deal to buy up hydrogen technologies firm Fuel Cell Systems (FCS). The Berkshire-based firm brought fuel cells, modular electrolyser systems, compression and storage, and both mobile and static refuelling solutions, building Hydrasun’s position as a systems builder and integrator in the emerging hydrogen sector.

 

