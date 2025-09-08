The first word in energy - App Image
Energy Transition / Hydrogen / UK

Hydrogen Scotland joins forces with German offshore hydrogen project AquaVentus

The AquaVentus initiative aims to produce one million tonnes of green hydrogen per year from wind energy in the North Sea and transport it to land via pipeline.

September 8th 2025, 11:22 am Updated: September 8th 2025, 11:22 am
Germany is planning to produce green hydrogen on platforms connected to an offshore wind farm in the North Sea as part of the Aquaventus project.

Mathew Perry

Hydrogen Scotland has joined forces with AquaVentus, a German project aiming to build an offshore hydrogen production and transport network in the North Sea.

The trade body said the partnership aims to unlock the North Sea’s “vast potential for hydrogen production”.

It will also seek to establish Scotland as a key supplier to European markets like Germany through the development of shared infrastructure.

The AquaVentus initiative aims to produce one million tonnes of green hydrogen per year from wind energy in the North Sea and transport it to land by pipeline.

The project involves more than 100 companies, organisations, and research institutes including North Sea operators BP, Shell and TotalEnergies.

Offshore wind developers RWE and Ørsted are also members, alongside Scottish Enterprise, Subsea7, Statkraft, Siemens Energy and EnBW.

The AquaVentus plans include developing up to 10 GW of green hydrogen production from offshore wind across the North Sea, as well as the AquaDuctus transportation network.

Hydrogen ‘essential’ North Sea infrastructure

Hydrogen Scotland said developing combined infrastructures such as electricity grids and hydrogen pipelines will be “essential” to ensuring wind energy is used efficiently.

The trade body said linking wind power, offshore electrolysis and a European hydrogen backbone can accelerate “the establishment of a transnational energy market”.

Hydrogen Scotland chief executive Nigel Holmes said Scotland is “uniquely positioned” to become a leading exporter of green hydrogen thanks to its wind potential.

“By working closely with AquaVentus, we are building a bridge across the North Sea – not just between two countries, but for a truly European hydrogen market,” Holmes said.

© Supplied by Gascade/Fluxys
A map showing plans for the proposed AquaDuctus hydrogen pipeline network in the North Sea, part of Germany’s AquaVentus initiative. Image: AquaDuctus

“This partnership is a milestone on the way to decarbonising energy systems on both sides and reflects the enormous potential for German-British cooperation on hydrogen.”

AquaVentus chairman Jörg Singer said that Germany’s heavily industrialised economy will depend on reliable supplies of green hydrogen as it decarbonises.

“Working with our partners in Scotland opens up tremendous opportunities: we are combining offshore wind, electrolysis and a joint pipeline infrastructure,” Singer said.

“In this way, we create security of supply, economic prospects and genuine added value for the energy transition across Europe.”

UK-German hydrogen cooperation

Alongside the memorandum of understanding, AquaVentus presented a position paper outlining the potential for British and German cooperation on hydrogen.

Realising this will require synchronised production and transport infrastructure as well as harmonising regulatory frameworks between the two countries, AquaVentus said.

It will also require governments to commit to developing national hydrogen networks before they are eventually linked together to create a European “hydrogen backbone”.

Hybrid connection concepts which integrate both electricity and hydrogen will also ensure efficient use of renewable energy and cost-effective grid expansion, the organisation said.

AquaVentus managing director Robert Seehawer urged the UK and German governments to commit to implementing energy reforms agreed to in a July treaty.

“This will make cost-effective offshore electrolysis possible in periods of low energy prices – and at the same time provide an additional business model for offshore wind operators,” Seehawer said.

