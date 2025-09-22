The first word in energy - App Image
Energy Transition / Hydrogen / UK

Sheffield’s ITM Power signs hydrogen electrolyser deal with RWE

ITM Power said the deal covers 30 of its Neptune V electrolyser units, representing 150 MW of capacity.

September 22nd 2025, 7:44 am
2 min read
ITM Power offices in Sheffield.
Mathew Perry

Mathew Perry

Reporter

ITM Power has signed a capacity reservation agreement with Germany’s RWE covering 30 of its 5 MW Neptune V hydrogen electrolysers.

The Sheffield-headquartered firm said the reservation for the 150 MW capacity “foresees call-offs” by 2027.

The deal follows RWE’s operation of ITM’s 4 MW pilot plant and the ongoing delivery of 200 MW of electrolysers for the GetH2 Nukleus project in Germany.

ITM said the deal with RWE signifies “important repeat business with a major industrial partner” and underlines “growing demand” for its products.

Launched in May last year, the Neptune V is a containerised electrolyser plant which utilises ITM’s Trident stack technology.

ITM said Neptune provides “reliable, flexible, and highly efficient hydrogen production capacity and the industry’s smallest footprint per MW”.

ITM Power’s office in Linden. Germany.

Each modular unit can be interconnected to form bigger container-based plants.

ITM said since the launch of the Neptune V last year it has gained “strong commercial traction”, including the sale of three units to a family-owned German firm.

ITM Power chief executive Dennis Schulz said: “Building on our strong relationship developed through the joint execution of the GetH2 Nukleus project, this additional 150MW capacity reservation underlines RWE’s confidence in our technology and delivery capability.

“Repeat business with a global leader in energy is the strongest validation of our strategy, our products, and our people.”

ITM Power

Headquartered in Sheffield, ITM Power is one of the world’s largest hydrogen electrolyser manufacturers and the first to be listed on the London Stock Exchange.

Founded in 2001, ITM originally manufactured hydrogen fuel cells but later expanded into electrolysers.

Alongside its Neptune and Trident lines, the firm launched its “cutting-edge” 20 MW ‘Poseidon’ module in 2023.

In recent years, ITM has made efforts to expand into the US and Europe, but it hasn’t all been plain sailing for the company.

At the start of 2024 the company slashed its headcount by a third as it aimed to stem losses incurred in 2022.

In August, ITM slumped to a £45 million loss despite recording a second year of record-breaking turnover in its most recent financial year.

