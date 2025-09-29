EnergyPathways has welcomed a decision by UK energy secretary Ed Miliband to assign its Marram Energy Storage Hub (MESH) project of “national significance” status.

The AIM-listed firm’s shares jumped 46% in early trading following its announcement.

EnergyPathways is developing MESH, an offshore hydrogen and gas storage project located at the Marram field off the coast of Lancashire.

Described as an “integrated energy storage hub”, the MESH concept also includes green hydrogen production, offshore wind and compressed air energy storage technologies.

However, the plans were thrown into doubt after the UK’s North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) regulator rejected a gas storage licence bid from EnergyPathways.

The NSTA instead offered a gas storage licence to dCarbonX for a site in the Irish Sea in the same area that MESH is set to operate in.

© Supplied by EnergyPathways

However, EnergyPathways said that after Miliband’s decision the “major elements” of the MESH project will now follow the priority development authorisation process under the Planning Act 2008.

This process is reserved for “projects of national significance in energy and other sectors”, EnergyPathways said.

Marram Energy Storage Hub

The firm said Miliband’s decision “recognises the main large scale and high impact elements” of MESH.

These include long duration energy storage (LDES), low-carbon hydrogen production, flexible low-carbon power supply, synthetic graphite production and large-scale gas storage.

EnergyPathways chief executive Ben Clube said Miliband’s decision is a “landmark moment” for the company.

“By granting the MESH project nationally significant status, the government has recognised its potential to become a cornerstone of the UK’s clean energy future,” Clube said.

“MESH is designed to tackle some of the biggest challenges facing the UK energy system today – the high cost of wasted wind power, heavy reliance on aging high emission and expensive gas power plants and ensuring reliable and secure energy supply in an uncertain geo-political world.

“With its significant storage capacity, flexible clean power, low-cost hydrogen and supporting new low-carbon industries, MESH can become a catalyst for investment and growth in the UK’s economy delivering long-term value not only to EnergyPathways’ shareholders, but also to Britain’s consumers.”

Clube said MESH has the “potential to become one of the UK’s most important energy hubs, a flagship project of global significance with the potential to be replicated both within the UK and internationally”.