BP Aberdeen Hydrogen Hub picks RSK for solar farm

RSK Renewables will build an 8 MW solar farm on the site of a former landfill as part of the BP Aberdeen Hydrogen Hub project.

North Sea operator BP is developing the green hydrogen production hub in a joint venture with Aberdeen City Council.

The hydrogen JV partners reached a final investment decision to press ahead with the hydrogen scheme in July 2024on a site in Altens in the south of the city next to the Ness Landfill.

The £40 million first phase includes a hydrogen refuelling facility for buses and trucks and aims to produce over 800 kilograms of green hydrogen per day.

A second phase of the project could see production scaled up to supply over three tonnes per day of green hydrogen for road, rail, freight and marine, by 2030.

The BP Aberdeen Hydrogen Energy Limited (BPAHEL) joint venture has received funding from both the UK and Scottish governments, with the aim of stimulating the hydrogen supply chain in northern Scotland.

Aberdeen Hydrogen Hub solar farm

BPAHEL has contracted RSK Renewables to deliver the solar farm to power hydrogen production at the site, located next to Nigg Bay.

RSK, which acquired Loch Lomond-based Absolute Solar and Wind in 2022, said engineering design work is underway with construction set to commence in 2026.

The plans will use inverters and a medium-voltage station from Chinese firm Sungrow alongside more than 11,000 solar panels from fellow Chinese firm Trina Solar.

RSK Renewables managing director Adrian Strudwick said the firm has selected a custom “tree-type” solar panel mounting system for the project.

“This innovative design minimises ground disturbance, preserving the integrity of the former landfill’s protective capping while securely and efficiently supporting the solar array,” Strudwick said.

“With this solution also not requiring concrete or ballasted foundations, it enables the project to be built with a reduced CO2 impact.”

RSK said the project will support around 5o to 60 jobs on site at its peak, including civil engineers and electrical specialists.

The firm will also take on operations and maintenance responsibilities for the site for two years following construction.