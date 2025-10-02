UKOG raises £3m in a share placing for hydrogen storage

UK Oil & Gas (UKOG) has raised £3million from investors in a share placing which it will spend on the development of its hydrogen storage plans.

The firm, which has shifted from oil and gas to instead developing hydrogen storage schemes in South Dorset and Yorkshire, said the cash would get it on track for UK government funded support in the sector.

The AIM listed firm said some of the new funding would be used to commission engineering concept and design studies for its collaboration with National Gas, the UK’s National Transmission System (NTS) operator.

This collaboration will strengthen its case to secure government support via the hydrogen transport and hydrogen storage business model (HSBM) allocation rounds, now scheduled to commence in H1 2026, the firm added.

Earlier in the week, UKOG announced having signed a memorandum of understanding with National Gas to get involved with Project Union, the NTS operator’s plan to connect the East Coast hydrogen cluster in Teesside to Humber with an envisaged routing to connect with UKOG’s East Yorkshire hydrogen storage project, which due to start operations in 2032.

In addition to this, the funding will also be used to progress a potential combined electrolytic hydrogen generation and local scale salt-cavern hydrogen storage scheme in central eastern Dorset.

In 2022, through its subsidiary UK Energy Storage (UKEn), the firm struck an agreement to lease two sites at the former Royal Navy port in Dorset where it plans develop an energy hub centred around a 1 billion cubic metre hydrogen-ready salt cavern gas storage facility.

The funding will permit the necessary technical studies to be undertaken to build upon initial discussions with Dorset Council and a significant Dorset based industrial hydrogen offtaker, the firm said.

The issue of 10,000,000,000 placing shares will raise gross proceeds of £3m with admission AIM is expected on or around 8th October 2025.

Stephen Sanderson, UKOG’s chief executive said: “This material funding will help move our hydrogen projects towards fruition, permit us to deliver on our collaboration with National Gas and strengthen our intended submission of applications for government revenue support in the coming year.”

However, Panmure Liberum analyst Ashley Kelty was less impressed: “The placing bolsters the balance sheet and will move the project forward, but investors should recognise that vast amounts of additional capital will be required to get this project anywhere near being a reality.

“While the likes of UK Government ministers and civil servants get very excited about these projects, they are not likely to be remotely commercial and will make little to no impact on the UK energy market for years to come.”

UKOG shares slumped more than 30% in early trading.