Scotland’s ambitions to use green hydrogen to decarbonise whisky distilleries and other industries have stumbled, with ScottishPower pausing two flagship projects despite winning UK government backing.

The Iberdrola subsidiary confirmed in September that it would pause development of its plans to produce hydrogen in the Cromarty Firth and at Whitelee, the UK’s largest onshore wind farm.

This is despite ScottishPower having secured revenue support as part of the first hydrogen allocation round (HAR1).

The Cromarty scheme in the north-east and the Whitelee project south of Glasgow were designed to use renewable power from nearby wind farms to produce green hydrogen for local distilleries, transport operators and other industrial users.

ScottishPower’s decision leaves its Cromarty Hydrogen partner Storegga as the sole developer of the project.

A spokesperson for ScottishPower told Energy Voice that the decision came despite “extensive efforts” to progress the green hydrogen plans.

“Green hydrogen production faces challenging conditions and a limited route to market despite extensive efforts to support the new and emerging technology,” the spokesperson said.

“Whilst we continue to be supportive of the technology to aid decarbonisation, we have taken the decision to pause our green hydrogen projects.

“ScottishPower continues to invest over £24 billion in UK electrification to 2028, with plans to increase this even further, rewiring the grid and building new renewable infrastructure to support the UK’s clean power ambitions.”

Scotland is targeting 5 GW of low-carbon hydrogen capacity by 2030, but industry figures warn that without clearer demand signals and faster policy delivery, momentum could falter.

ScottishPower’s decision also reflects wider headwinds across the UK, with major projects paused or cancelled across the North West, Teesside and the Humber.

Developers stepping back from green hydrogen plans in recent months include Statkraft, BP, Progressive Energy, SSE and Equinor.

Storegga’s Scotland green hydrogen plans

The decision leaves ScottishPower’s former joint venture partner Storegga as the sole developer of the Cromarty scheme.

A spokesperson for Storegga told Energy Voice the firm “remain convinced” of hydrogen’s potential in Scotland.

Alongside the Cromarty project, Storegga is also developing the 70 MW Speyside Hydrogen targeted at whisky distilleries and other industrial offtakers in Moray.

The spokesperson said Speyside Hydrogen is “designed to provide a reliable, low-carbon energy source to one of Scotland’s most important export industries, protecting jobs, attracting investment and supporting regional resilience”.

“At the same time, hydrogen projects like Cromarty and Speyside demonstrate the challenges that developers face,” they said.

“As an independent developer, Storegga carries planning and development risk upfront.

“For projects to reach a final investment decision, investors need long-term certainty on demand, business models and regulatory frameworks.

“That clarity will be vital in the upcoming UK hydrogen strategy.”

Storegga says CCS is its ‘core focus’

But despite taking on 100% of the Cromarty project, Storegga chief executive Tim Stedman told Energy Voice that the firm’s “core focus” is on carbon capture and storage (CCS).

“The Acorn CCS project in northeast Scotland is progressing with renewed investor appetite, helped by the positive support from the UK government earlier this year,” Stedman said.

“That combination of policy and regulatory clarity and private sector confidence is what allows projects like Acorn to move ahead.

“Hydrogen will need the same conditions — clear demand frameworks and supportive policy — if it is to realise its potential to support key Scottish industries, strengthen regional resilience, safeguard jobs and create new opportunities in the transition to cleaner energy.”

Weak demand and slow policy hamper hydrogen

These hurdles mirror wider industry challenges across the UK, according to Westwood Global Energy Group hydrogen manager Jun Sasamura.

Sasamura said ScottishPower’s decision “appears to have been driven by challenging market conditions and very limited demand and commercial opportunities for renewable hydrogen in the UK at present”.

“Despite a strong pipeline of around 17.5 GW(LHV) of CCS-enabled and electrolytic hydrogen projects by 2030, progress has been slower than anticipated,” he said.

“Bureaucratic hurdles and lengthy approval processes, particularly around obtaining construction permits, planning consents, and grid connections, have challenged the UK hydrogen market,

“These delays inevitably increase project costs and reduce commercial viability for what is already a capital-intensive and relatively nascent technology in electrolytic hydrogen.”

The UK’s HAR1 and second-stage HAR2 rounds have also faced implementation challenges, Sasamura said, including prolonged negotiation timelines and complex processes.

As a result, GeoPura and JG Pear’s HyMarnham development remains the only HAR project to reach a final investment decision (FID).

“These issues are weakening investor confidence and creating further uncertainty around deliverability of hydrogen projects at scale in the near term,” he said.

Whisky sector targets green future

Developers have responded by “rebalancing portfolios and scaling back investment to mitigate risks”, although Sasamura said Equinor has made progress in large-scale CCS-enabled projects.

Looking ahead, Sasamura said the UK government’s forthcoming updated hydrogen strategy “should place greater emphasis on stimulating end-use demand”.

It’s a view echoed by the Scotch Whisky Association (SWA), whose members Diageo, Glenmorangie, and Whyte & Mackay have been key backers of the Cromarty plans.

The Scottish whisky sector has long been seen as a key offtake route for green hydrogen producers, with both the UK and Scottish governments investing millions to support various projects, including the Cromarty and Speyside plans.

SWA industry sustainability director Ruth Piggin told Energy Voice that “there is no one size fits all” approach to decarbonising the sector as “each distillery is as distinct as the whisky they produce”.

“Distillers are committed to decarbonising their production and are actively considering and deploying the options which work best on a site-by-site basis, from energy reduction technology to switching to new energy sources where they are available,” she said.

However, Piggin said industry action to meet the whisky sector’s 2040 decarbonisation goals “does not exist in a vacuum”.

“To achieve these goals, there is also a need for effective policy and action from government, infrastructure providers and the regulators to ensure the necessary clarity needed to plan and proportionate regulation to avoid undue costs, which only takes capital away from these investments,” she said.

“We’re committed to taking a science-based approach to achieve decarbonisation in our operations, and we are working hard to tackle our upstream and downstream emissions, working in collaboration with others in our supply chains to drive down our scope 3 emissions as far and fast as possible with the aim of reaching our goal of net zero emissions by 2045.”

Green hydrogen demand

Strathclyde University Centre for Energy Policy deputy director professor Jamie Speirs told Energy Voice there are multiple factors preventing hydrogen developers from reaching final investment decisions.

“Despite the requirement to specify a hydrogen off-taker in the HAR proposals, it has proved challenging to guarantee end-users once funding was won,” he said.

“That uncertainty over demand is a common issue for capital-intensive energy projects such as hydrogen.”

He added that constrained supply chains and high electrolyser costs have also made it harder to bring down project expenses, with many UK demonstrations struggling to source equipment on time amid strong global competition.

Professor Speirs said the design of the HAR scheme, modelled on the contracts for difference used for offshore wind, may also be ill-suited to a market still in its early stages.

“Hydrogen is a less-mature sector and may not yet be ready to operate effectively within that kind of mechanism,” he said, noting that wind power benefited from years of tailored support before reaching commercial maturity.

He warned that shifting global sentiment around net zero and a stronger government focus on electricity infrastructure have also affected industrial confidence in hydrogen in the near term.

UK hydrogen economy

In response to questions from Energy Voice, a spokesperson for the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) said: “Our flagship hydrogen scheme will boost the hydrogen economy in the UK, securing good, skilled jobs in the clean energy industries of the future and helping to deliver our clean energy superpower mission.

“Although HAR1 was a first-of-a-kind allocation process where the risk of some projects not proceeding to construction and operation was expected, the number of projects that are progressing remains strong.”

With several Scottish schemes now facing an uncertain future, the forthcoming update to the UK hydrogen strategy stands as a key test of whether government ambitions can keep pace with the sector’s early promise.