Energy Transition / Hydrogen / UK

Decision on BP’s H2Teesside project delayed until December

The UK government has delayed its decision on the Teesworks blue hydrogen plant amid an ongoing dispute over a data centre proposal.

October 30th 2025, 4:21 pm
2 min read
bp adnoc h2teesside© Supplied by BP
The Teesworks industrial zone on Teesside, where BP has been working on plans for the UK's biggest hydrogen project.

Mathew Perry and Floyd March

The UK government has delayed its decision on whether to approve BP’s proposed H2Teesside blue hydrogen plant.

Energy secretary Ed Miliband has extended the deadline for the decision from 30 October to 4 December “to allow time to consider the information further”.

The H2Teesside development consent order (DCO) application was first submitted to in 2023 and has since faced multiple extensions to the final decision deadline.

The project, located at the Teesworks industrial site, is one of two large-scale blue hydrogen schemes being pursued by BP in the UK alongside H2H Saltend in Hull.

BP has said H2Teesside could produce up to 1.2 GW of hydrogen while storing associated carbon emissions for storage via the Northern Endurance Partnership.

The facility is a central part of the Teesside Industrial Cluster’s plan to decarbonise regional heavy industry and support the UK’s hydrogen ambitions.

The delay marks a continuation of uncertainty for projects associated with the Teesworks redevelopment.

The site, backed by the South Tees Development Corporation (STDC), has been subject to political and public scrutiny following questions over land valuations, private investment arrangements and environmental commitments.

In recent months, tensions have also emerged over competing land uses at Teesworks.

Earlier this year, Tees Valley mayor Ben Houchen raised concerns that a planned data centre on the site could constrain space for hydrogen, battery and other clean energy projects.

BP has previously rejected allegations of preferential treatment or irregular processes, stating that it has followed standard procurement and planning procedures.

Energy Voice has reached out to BP and the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero for comment.

