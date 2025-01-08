Glasgow’s Synaptec to help curb cable failures at Dogger Bank

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Technology

Glasgow’s Synaptec to help curb cable failures at Dogger Bank

By Michael Behr
08/01/2025, 11:11 am
© Supplied by SynaptecA Synaptec technician working offshore.

Glasgow-based Synaptec will supply its cable fault detection software for the latest phase of the Dogger Bank wind farm.

The company’s distributed electrical sensing (DES) fibre-optic instrumentation platform aims to tackle cable failures, a major source of financial losses and insurance claims for offshore wind projects.

These account for 83% of losses and claims in the sector, and can cost developers tens of millions of pounds each time a cable fails.

The company has developed sensing technology that can detect four out of every five cable faults.

Its technology has previously been deployed on the Hywind Scotland and Hywind Tampen floating offshore wind farms.

SSE and Equinor are developing the 3.6GW Dogger Bank wind farm, the world’s biggest development-stage wind farm, off the coast of Yorkshire in the North Sea.

A fourth phase, Dogger Bank D, has the potential to add up to 2GW of capacity to the site.

With the recent ScotWind and INTOG leasing rounds creating a 24.4GW pipeline of floating offshore wind capacity off Scotland’s shores, Synaptec is anticipating a fourfold increase in revenues in the next two to three years, along with doubling its headcount.

Synaptec chief executive Philip Orr said: “Cable failures and unplanned maintenance are bad news for the offshore wind sector and a challenge which can and must be overcome as the UK and other countries around the world embark on their clean energy missions.

“DES will help unlock the full potential of offshore wind around the world, giving operators peace of mind and preventing claims backlogs running into the hundreds of millions of pounds for some individual cases.

“This latest order positions DES as the de-facto standard for electrical monitoring of offshore wind power cables, and we look forward to delivering the next phase of our exciting growth journey.

“As the energy transition delivers major challenges to the power industry, Synaptec stands ready to support developers with the solutions they require to ensure economical and efficient operation.”

Synaptec previously raised £6.5m in funding last year, with participation from Megger Group, Proserv, and Equity Gap.

The company aims to use the funds to support its expansion, including development of new manufacturing facilities in Scotland.

