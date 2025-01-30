These 11 clean energy start-ups will share £500,000 from Aberdeen’s Net Zero Technology Centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Technology

These 11 clean energy start-ups will share £500,000 from Aberdeen’s Net Zero Technology Centre

Erikka Askeland By Erikka Askeland
30/01/2025, 12:01 am
Photo of Erikka Askeland
© Supplied by NZTCNet Zero Technology Centre chief executive Myrtle Dawes
Net Zero Technology Centre chief executive Myrtle Dawes

The Net Zero Technology Centre (NZTC) has unveiled the next cohort of its accelerator program for emerging companies in the clean energy sector.

The TechX clean energy accelerator has accepted 11 firms that are developing technologies in alternative fuels, CCUS, as well as turning plastic waste into low-carbon hydrogen into its 2025 scheme.

Each of the selected start-ups will receive a share of £500,000 in grant funding, tailored mentorship and access to the NZTC’s industry network, including programme sponsor ConocoPhillips.

TechX acts to fast-track the development of clean energy tech, providing a pathway to field trials and industry partnerships in order to shorten the time it takes for innovations to reach the market.

The 18-week programme culminates in NZTC’s annual demo day, where the start-ups will present their final pitches to investors and industry leaders, with the opportunity to win additional cash prizes. Upon completion, participants will also gain up to two years of growth support, including continued access to NZTC’s network and co-working facilities to help scale their businesses.

Since its launch in 2016/17, Aberdeen-based NZTC said TechX has supported nearly 70 start-ups to date.

The selected start-ups are:

AED Energy: Low-cost thermal energy storage integrated with thermophotovoltaic cells, delivering combined heat and power.

CGEN Engineering: A lightweight, modular generator system that reduces costs, simplifies maintenance, and enhances scalability for the wind sector.

EBB:FLOW: A scalable, low-cost wave energy converter using flexible, mass-manufacturable dielectric fluid generator cells for efficient power generation and lower costs.

Entropyst: Methane pyrolysis reactor to convert methane into ‘turquoise’ hydrogen and solid carbon nanotubes.

Global OTEC: Thermal energy conversion system to harness ocean temperature gradients to provide scalable, low-carbon power for offshore operations, reducing emissions.

Kondor: A software platform using agile digital twins and AI to deliver precise, actionable insights to increase energy efficiency in oil and gas operations, supporting emissions reduction goals.

PEM Technologies: A modular electrolyser that reduces low-carbon hydrogen production costs by simplifying design and eliminating rare earth elements and chemical membranes.

Plasma2X: Converting air and water into green ammonia using plasma and electrocatalysis, enabling sustainable fuel and fertiliser production without fossil fuels or CO₂ emissions.

Protonera: Transforming mixed and contaminated plastics into low-carbon hydrogen and recycled plastics at low temperatures, reducing green hydrogen production costs.

Remedium Energy: Carbon capture technology that uses an enhanced sorbent and heat battery to capture more CO₂ and reduce costs.

SOLead Energy: A soluble lead flow battery offering safe, sustainable and affordable stationary energy storage without the recycling and safety challenges of lithium-ion technology.

NZTC chief acceleration office Mark Anderson welcomed the “high-potential innovators”.

He added: “This year’s cohort highlights the transformative role start-ups play in the transition to net zero, bringing fresh thinking and turning cutting-edge ideas into practical solutions.

“Through our TechX accelerator, they’ll collaborate with world-class experts to refine and scale their innovations, accelerating their path to commercial success while driving impactful progress in decarbonisation and affordable clean energy.”

NZTC’s 2025 TechX start-up cohort is set to begin the programme from February 3, 2025.

