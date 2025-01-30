These 11 clean energy start-ups will share £500,000 from Aberdeen’s Net Zero Technology Centre

The Net Zero Technology Centre (NZTC) has unveiled the next cohort of its accelerator program for emerging companies in the clean energy sector.

The TechX clean energy accelerator has accepted 11 firms that are developing technologies in alternative fuels, CCUS, as well as turning plastic waste into low-carbon hydrogen into its 2025 scheme.

Each of the selected start-ups will receive a share of £500,000 in grant funding, tailored mentorship and access to the NZTC’s industry network, including programme sponsor ConocoPhillips.

TechX acts to fast-track the development of clean energy tech, providing a pathway to field trials and industry partnerships in order to shorten the time it takes for innovations to reach the market.

The 18-week programme culminates in NZTC’s annual demo day, where the start-ups will present their final pitches to investors and industry leaders, with the opportunity to win additional cash prizes. Upon completion, participants will also gain up to two years of growth support, including continued access to NZTC’s network and co-working facilities to help scale their businesses.

Since its launch in 2016/17, Aberdeen-based NZTC said TechX has supported nearly 70 start-ups to date.

The selected start-ups are:

AED Energy: Low-cost thermal energy storage integrated with thermophotovoltaic cells, delivering combined heat and power.

CGEN Engineering: A lightweight, modular generator system that reduces costs, simplifies maintenance, and enhances scalability for the wind sector.

EBB:FLOW: A scalable, low-cost wave energy converter using flexible, mass-manufacturable dielectric fluid generator cells for efficient power generation and lower costs.

Entropyst: Methane pyrolysis reactor to convert methane into ‘turquoise’ hydrogen and solid carbon nanotubes.

Global OTEC: Thermal energy conversion system to harness ocean temperature gradients to provide scalable, low-carbon power for offshore operations, reducing emissions.

Kondor: A software platform using agile digital twins and AI to deliver precise, actionable insights to increase energy efficiency in oil and gas operations, supporting emissions reduction goals.

PEM Technologies: A modular electrolyser that reduces low-carbon hydrogen production costs by simplifying design and eliminating rare earth elements and chemical membranes.

Plasma2X: Converting air and water into green ammonia using plasma and electrocatalysis, enabling sustainable fuel and fertiliser production without fossil fuels or CO₂ emissions.

Protonera: Transforming mixed and contaminated plastics into low-carbon hydrogen and recycled plastics at low temperatures, reducing green hydrogen production costs.

Remedium Energy: Carbon capture technology that uses an enhanced sorbent and heat battery to capture more CO₂ and reduce costs.

SOLead Energy: A soluble lead flow battery offering safe, sustainable and affordable stationary energy storage without the recycling and safety challenges of lithium-ion technology.

NZTC chief acceleration office Mark Anderson welcomed the “high-potential innovators”.

He added: “This year’s cohort highlights the transformative role start-ups play in the transition to net zero, bringing fresh thinking and turning cutting-edge ideas into practical solutions.

“Through our TechX accelerator, they’ll collaborate with world-class experts to refine and scale their innovations, accelerating their path to commercial success while driving impactful progress in decarbonisation and affordable clean energy.”

NZTC’s 2025 TechX start-up cohort is set to begin the programme from February 3, 2025.