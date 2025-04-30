Wood receives FEED contract for Belgian green plastics plant

Aberdeen-based Wood has received a multi-million dollar FEED contract from Belgian group Vioneo to deliver the design for a plant to create fossil-free plastics from green methanol.

Based in Antwerp, Belgium, the plant will have the capacity to produce 300 kilotonnes per year of high-quality, virgin polyethylene and polypropylene plastics made from green methanol and free of fossil feedstock.

Wood said the renewably powered and energy efficient plant will be the first facility in the world capable of achieving this at industrial scale.

These plastics will be fully traceable, segregated and carbon negative, enabling customers to reduce Scope 3 emissions. In addition, the production of these plastics does not affect the feedstock supply for food production, ensuring the project is sustainable.

Wood president of eastern hemisphere projects Gerry Traynor said: “Demand for fossil-free plastics in Europe is growing and Vioneo is developing an exciting project that will accelerate the decarbonisation of Europe’s plastics sector.

“Wood’s strong track record of delivering world-first projects of this size and scale will support Vioneo’s ambitions of becoming the leading producer of fossil-free plastics in Europe.”

Wood will apply its extensive experience in delivering sustainable and innovative engineering solutions to large-scale energy transition projects.

Vioneo is owned by AP Moller Holding, the investment arm of AP Moller Group and was launched as part of its commitment to advancing green methanol production and promoting sustainable practices in the plastics industry.

Vioneo CEO Alex Hogan said: “Vioneo is driving the transition of the plastics industry by demonstrating the economic viability of large-scale, cleaner production using green methanol instead of fossil fuels.

“This initiative offers Europe the opportunity to lead the €5 trillion chemicals and materials sector’s defossilisation. Our collaboration with Wood is a crucial step in realising this vision.”

Wood group has been under a renewed takeover bid from Dubai-based Sidara, which is seeking to make a cash offer for the entire issued and to be issued share capital of Wood.

In 2024 negotiations, Sidara offered around 230p per share, valuing the company at around £1.6 billion.

Wood’s share price has since fallen considerable from around 200p per share to its current level of around 34.7p per share.