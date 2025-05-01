Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Technology

Beam employees ‘devastated’ as UK offshore wind technology firm makes all staff redundant

Beam, formed from a merger of Rovco and Vaarst, launched in September 2024.

May 1st 2025, 11:54 am
3 min read
A visualisation of the Beam Xplorer autonomous surface vessel.© Supplied by Beam
A visualisation of the Beam Xplorer autonomous surface vessel.
Mathew Perry

Mathew Perry

UK offshore and subsea technology firm Beam has made more than 100 staff redundant and ceased operations, just months after rebranding from Rovco.

Writing on social media, Beam head of talent acquisition and crewing James Reynolds said: “Today marks the end of Beam.

“As of today, all employees have been made redundant.”

Reynolds said working for Beam has been “one of the most rewarding chapters of my career”.

“From the offshore crews who braved tough conditions, to the robotics and computer vision engineers pushing the boundaries of innovation, to the brilliant minds in marketing, sales, and every team in between — it has been an honour to work alongside you,” he said.

Formed from a merger of Rovco and Vaarst in September last year, the company had embarked on a recruitment drive in Edinburgh and Aberdeen as part of expansion efforts.

According to its most recent accounts submitted to Companies House, Rovco reported a £8.1 million loss before tax in 2023, following an £8.7m loss in 2022.

In 2023, Rovco had 106 employees across offices in Bristol, Edinburgh and Aberdeen.

Rovco and Vaarst

Beam chief executive officer Brian Allen founded the Bristol-based remotely operated vehicle (ROV) firm Rovco in 2016, before launching AI-focused sister company Vaarst in 2021.

A Rovco employee.

Since launching, the two firms have raised close to £50m from investors across three funding rounds in 2019, 2022 and 2024.

In May last year, Rovco pledged to create over 100 new jobs in Scotland alongside expanding to the US and Asia.

Backers of the Bristol-headquartered firm included Foresight Group, Equinor, and American defence sector investor IQT.

Shock at Beam redundancies

Since rebranding as Beam, the company unveiled additions to its offshore fleet including the Quantum EV ROV and the Xplorer autonomous surface vessel (ASV).

Beam also launched its Scout autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV), focused on the offshore wind sector, in November.

But now former Beam employees have expressed shock on social media at the sudden closure of the company.

Beam lead photogrammetrist Ruth Garner wrote she was “absolutely devastated” after working for the company for more than seven years.

“I have seen the company grow from when I started as employee number 7 to over 200 incredibly talented people,” Garner said.

© Supplied by Beam
Beam’s ‘Scout’ autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV).

“As of today, everyone will be made redundant and words can’t express how gutted I feel for everyone.”

Beam senior geomatics analyst Anthony O’Reilly said the redundancies marked the “end of a really special chapter” at Beam.

“Like the rest of the team, I’ve been made redundant – and I’m honestly gutted for everyone,” he said.

O’Reilly said it felt like the team at Beam were “getting ready to kick off this season stronger than ever”.

“And then suddenly – it’s over just like that,” he said.

Aberdeen firms offer support to Beam staff

Former Beam employee Rhea Fraser wrote that she was “truly saddened” to hear that her former colleagues in Aberdeen had lost their jobs.

“These are some of the most dedicated, capable, and genuinely brilliant people I’ve had the privilege to work with,” Fraser said.

“Whether in engineering, operations, offshore, or support roles — this team consistently went above and beyond, solving tough challenges with creativity, resilience, and heart.

“The level of talent in that Aberdeen office was something special, and it’s incredibly tough to see such good people impacted by circumstances beyond their control.”

Other firms operating in the offshore energy sector have offered their support to Beam employees.

Rovtech chief executive John Polson said the company is extending applications for several Aberdeen-based roles to to give former Beam staff a chance to apply.

“Whilst Rovtech are not able to support everyone, we are keen at least to provide a fair opportunity to talented individuals in finding their next challenge,” Polson said.

 

