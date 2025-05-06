Aberdeen technology company Fennex has won its first King’s Award for Enterprise and plans to use it to “achieve bigger and greater things faster”.

The digital firm, which specialises in developing predictive safety software for the offshore energy industry, was one of 197 organisations across the UK to be recognised for excellence in international trade, one of four categories in the annual scheme now headed by HRH King Charles.

Fennex co-founder and strategy director Nassima Brown said advance news of the accolade was emotional for the firm which was established in 2016.

“First of all, we were shocked, but then it’s the confidence of knowing this is the highest accolade for business recognition in the UK,” said Brown.

“The King’s Award emblem is recognized around the world. I really believe that will transform Fennex in so many ways. It will help us to achieve bigger and greater things faster – our hope and ambitions are already there.”

© Supplied by Fennex

She pointed to Fennex’s doubling of its international sales growth, recognised in the awards’ scheme, and expects the firm to double again in size in the next two years.

“Since we started in Aberdeen, the business has rapidly developed: our systems now operate in over 20 countries, with 42,000 end-users, and our safety solutions are actively deployed across more than 70 global operated assets,” she said.

She added: “In Aberdeen, we want to be a £100 million company in 10 years, or maybe less than that. We want to employ 300 or 400 people across Scotland. Why not? Why can’t we put out ambitions like that. We have demonstrated a track record.”

Fennex was founded by “proud ex-oil and gas” professionals Brown and her husband Adrian and now employs 27 people.

© Supplied by Fennex

It has worked closely with US-headquartered drilling giant Noble Corporation to develop its technology on offshore drilling rigs which has enabled to firm to scale from there to a global client base in oil and gas, listing Transocean, Stena Drilling, ExxonMobil and Chevron as customers.

It has also since launched an application aimed to meet the needs of offshore wind developers and contractors, working with supply chain funding body Offshore Wind Growth Partnership (OWGP) to develop WindSafe and is has worked with Bluefloat/Nadara.

“Noble has been our first partner. And every new technology and innovation has been, in a way, driven by them trusting us to fix a challenge and innovate with us,” she said.

“It’s that expertise that really gave us the confidence to build Fennex and create unique technologies that make companies like Noble and Transocean to trust us and deploy our technologies to empower their teams across international projects.”

Aberdeen to the world

The firm’s foundation in the oil and gas industry shows the way for how businesses focused on the North Sea can adapt to new markets.

“I am very proud to be ex-oil and gas. I am part of the professionals who are cementing the position of Aberdeen and using its legacy and changing its position. Aberdeen has played a fantastic role the last decades of engineering excellence, international export expertise, exporting around the world. We are driving the new era. We want Aberdeen to drive the next era, and in our view it is digital tech.”

The company is based in the ONE Tech Hub, which supports digital technology firms backed by the public/private sector economic development agency, Opportunity North East (ONE).

ONE chairman Sir Ian Wood said: “Fennex cuts across two exciting growth sectors of digital technology and green energy as part of the northeast digital ecosystem.

“The Fennex story is a great example of entrepreneurial digital technology founders growing and scaling their business, taking world class digital products from ONE Tech Hub to the international markets.

“This accolade is testament to the Fennex team’s focus on growth. It is exciting to see them realise their ambitions and continue to lead the way for innovation and excellence in the north-east.”

The King’s Awards scheme was instituted by royal warrant in 1965 under the scheme’s original title, the Queen’s Award to Industry.

Awards recognise outstanding short-term growth in overseas sales over the last three years, as well as further categories for innovation, sustainable development and promoting opportunity.

Fennex was also recently shortlisted in Shell’s Livewire competition as a global top 10 innovator, the only UK company working in the offshore wind and oil and gas sectors to have been shortlisted for the scheme against entrepreneurs from countries including China, USA, Malaysia and the Philippines.