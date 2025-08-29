Octopus Energy’s Kraken ploughs ahead with European expansion

Kraken, the technology platform behind the success of the UK’s leading energy supplier Octopus Energy, will expand into new European markets over the coming year with its parent rumoured to be selling a stake in the business.

Octopus founder Greg Jackson hails his technology background as pivotal to the platform’s energy retail, trading and supply business. He told Energy Voice earlier this year that about half of its approximately £10 billion platform comprises power traded through renewable energy certificates.

Octopus Energy Group acquired Kraken to power its customers and growth in 2016, a year after Jackson first formed the company.

Kraken general manager Charlotte Johnson tells Energy Voice the technology platform is already live in Italy, with the UK currently its largest market, and that it is moving to Germany this year and the Netherlands in 2026.

Johnson, who has oversight of flexibility platform Generation Flex, says: “A lot of our growth is coming from continental Europe, so countries like Italy and Germany have huge pipelines for battery storage and also renewables in particular. So we are doing a lot of work with utilities in Germany [and] Italy, which is really exciting.”

Flex demand

Demand flexibility will be increasingly important in the changing energy landscape, according to Johnson.

“If you think about flexibility today, most countries have a few gigawatts, and then if you look at projections of what we need in the next 10, 20, 30 years, NESO (the National Energy System Operator) has said that, by 2050, they need 200 GW of flexibility,” she says.

“So it’s a huge amount of growth that we know the market needs and also regulators and system operators know the market needs. So it’s a massive area of growth for the business… that’s in the UK, Europe, the US and APAC.”

Since Octopus got involved in leasing battery storage from a fund managed by Gresham House, she says it has “seen more tolls in the UK”, where an asset is traded and the revenue is shared with the asset owner.

Last year, Octopus Energy Group signed a battery leasing deal with Gresham House Energy Storage Fund (GRID) to use the Kraken platform to unlock the benefits of the green grid.

The deal involves connecting more than 50% of the fund’s large-scale batteries to Kraken’s platform. Kraken’s AI and machine-learning optimisation charges the 14 batteries in the portfolio when renewables are abundant, and discharges power when the national grid is under stress.

This type of demand flexibility combats curtailment, which was associated with about £800m of charges in 2022.

GRID owns a fifth of the UK battery storage market. Octopus took over half of the fund’s large-scale battery fleet in the UK for two years under the agreement.

That deal enabled it to access 900 MWh of renewable power to provide flexible demand, which is enough to power 1 million homes for an hour. Shortly before forming the agreement, Octopus said it reached 1 GW of shiftable load, creating the largest virtual power plant in the UK, through its electric vehicle tariff Intelligent Octopus Go.

“They are just facilitating the marketplace and then balancing the market in real-time to make sure that we have enough power. and by matching trade, so they’re not necessarily allowed to deal with long-term toll,” says Johnson.

Since Octopus entered into the leasing, or toll, arrangement with Gresham they have seen more tolls in the UK.

“You could say we’re moving in the direction where people have moved away from just doing pure, simple revenue shares on an asset,” Johnson adds.

“You’ll have a toll, which is for investors that are usually a lot more risk reverse.”

‘AI to speed up development’

On the generation flex side, Johnson says there are “few competitors that do things similar to us, but they do parts of what we do”.

The business has control over its assets and performs integration and dispatching to control those assets, followed by optimisation, which involves making money from wind and solar – as well as settlement and analytics to discover how much money a house makes at any given time.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is having an impact on the rapidity of delivering flexible energy services. There are two main ways that Kraken implements AI in its offering.

“Think of it in two parts,” she says. “The first part is us as a software business using AI to speed up development so that we can build things quicker.

“We know that if we use AI to build new modules, new offerings, it significantly speeds up how quickly we can release things into the market – but it also means we can build more stuff in parallel.”

Her department helps the utility team work out what is in their portfolio of assets and the best energy profile for it to use at speed.

A managed charging scheme “will pick the cheapest time throughout the night to charge your car”, she explains.

When customers might ask why their car was charged at 2 am, she responds: “The reason it was charged at 2 am is because the market price at 2 am was significantly cheaper than the market price at 11 pm.

“So customers can use it to understand why assets behave as they did, and you can do that on the consumer side with consumer-friendly assets, or it could be right through to the giga-scale side, where you have a portfolio of factories, wind, solar and you’re trying to understand why traders made certain decisions.”

The role of AI focuses on optimisation with an “optimiser that we built in-house” she says, “which basically takes lots of forecasts”. Every customer has “their own constraints” across its residential platform with more than 500,000 assets.

‘Generation flex’

Kraken moved into distribution network operations in 2022 with its purchase of energy tech provider Depsys and its GridEye platform, which provides analytics, data and real-time monitoring to distribution network operators.

“On the generation flex side, which is what I oversee, we have at least 20 tech teams and they’ll all use AI slightly differently because the products that they’re building are slightly different,” Johnson says.

“Often we will leverage off-the-shelf solutions if they already exist, but often with those hours where we believe or know that we can build something better than what’s already there in the market.

“Our main aim is to be able to use AI to either go faster, develop stuff quicker and more efficiently and also be able to develop lots of products in parallel in a waterfall approach – or we want to be able to use AI to deliver a better experience to our customers.”

Johnson explains that Kraken “pivoted” around grid sale storage “because that’s where all of the markets were open and available for assets to participate”, and that led companies to build out lots of grid storage.

“We therefore build technology to manage that grid-scale storage,” she says, adding that Octopus and Kraken have been doing that for about two or three years.

She says the company has since “expanded” but remains focused on grid-scale technologies and renewables, as well as “going back to our roots of residential assets”.

“Now the market has a wall,” she says, referring to there being more electric cars, and more flexible times of abundant energy.

“They’re all now markets where those consumer flexibility assets can actually participate and get paid to participate in, which we didn’t have five or six years ago.”