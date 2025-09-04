In recent years, AI has been hailed as a transformative force across industries, and in the UK’s energy sector it could be game-changing – if barriers to adoption can be overcome.

As the North Sea transitions towards a net zero future, AI is undoubtedly going to provide the tools to manage complexity, reduce costs and accelerate innovation. Critically, AI will enable the integration of new energy systems – such as offshore wind, hydrogen, and CCUS – laying the digital foundations for the North Sea’s evolving energy mix.

Graeme Booth is head of digital technology at Net Zero Technology Centre (NZTC), a not-for-profit organisation developing and deploying technologies for an affordable net zero energy industry. He told us: “AI isn’t new – it’s been around for decades in various guises. But what it offers today in regard to the speed and complexity is something we’ve never had before.”

Data as a driver of energy

According to Graeme, the real power of AI is the ability to generate insights from complex data and, with agentic AI, the huge potential of task automation. The energy sector produces vast amounts of data from onshore facilities, offshore assets, pipelines and renewable assets.

“The challenge and the opportunity for energy is to unlock the incredible volume of data that’s already available as well as the data being generated each day. AI is a very powerful tool in our toolbox. It has the potential to provide new and unique insights into our most complex machine; our energy system,” Graeme explained.

That tool is already being put to use. Offshore operators rely on AI and machine learning to provide condition monitoring – like a “Fitbit for assets,” as Graeme described it – to monitor the health of energy assets and predict failures before they occur and avoid costly downtime.

“There is an increasing desire for shared and pooled data across the industry. Held back by concerns relating to confidentiality and security, the potential for the industry is huge. Shared learning, benchmarking, collective risk awareness/avoidance, improved supply chain efficiencies, are all possible as a collective benefit for the sector.

He continued: “Application of AI to industry-wide, trusted data vaults would enable company-specific insights to be generated from a wider, and richer data set than any one company could produce individually.”

Graeme also highlighted the growing potential for AI in the design phase: “What we’re starting to see is the use of generative AI to create and evaluate several thousand design options to inform the decision process before committing to manufacture. We need to see and hear about these applications far more within the energy space. AI isn’t just for operations and maintenance.”

© Supplied by NZTC

Why is the UK at risk of lagging behind?

Despite the potential, the UK is adopting AI more slowly than some international peers. Several systemic barriers were identified in recent sector reports. These include fragmented digital strategies, persistent skills and knowledge gaps, underinvestment in digital infrastructure, siloed data, and a lack of industry-wide standards. High upfront costs and conservative investment logic also slow uptake compared to countries where policy, industry, and workforce efforts are more unified and ambitious.

On the other hand, Norway, with its sovereign wealth fund and drive for efficiency, and Singapore, with its pragmatic top-down approach, are moving far more quickly.

Part of the challenge also lies in the North Sea’s 150-year oil and gas legacy. “With experience comes inertia and apathy,” Graeme noted. “I’ve had people in the energy sector tell me recently that, ‘We’ve been doing AI for 20 years now, so we’re already doing it.’ But that’s a missed opportunity. It sends the wrong message, especially with the pace of change that we’re seeing in the past year. AI capabilities are certainly not standing still.”

Cybersecurity, skills and confidence

Another significant barrier to the adoption of digital technology, including AI, in the energy sector is cybersecurity. As assets become more connected, with more sensors generating more data, increased levels of networking are required and risk levels increase.

Graeme explained: “One reason companies don’t want to collaborate is because there’s a fear that commercially valuable data will be given to competitors. Also, with digital systems being deployed there’s a risk of introducing new cyberattack opportunities. Cybersecurity and data security are likely to be the biggest hurdles – and not necessarily the easiest to overcome either.

“It’s understandable that organisations are fearful. Every new system introduces another link in the chain that could fail. That fear naturally inhibits collaboration.”

Graeme adds: “Rather than avoiding collaboration, the focus needs to be on managing the risks to minimise or remove the likelihood of data going to the wrong place. By not sharing data we’re inhibiting progress across the sector. We need to find an acceptable way forward.”

Does AI equal job losses?

In terms of utilising AI, is there a skills gap within the industry? There is also a worry that the wider implementation of AI could equate to job losses.

“We need to be working more efficiently, but efficiency doesn’t mean job losses,” said Graeme. “Efficiency should be about working smarter. There’s a need for a change in training and culture. We need to ensure that those with digital knowledge are collaborating effectively with those that have energy industry knowledge.

“Both groups need to be able to communicate with each other and overlap. AI, done well, should be targeted at removing the mundane tasks to help the workforce focus more on problem-solving, working safely and driving innovation – to actively enhance all roles across the sector.

“So rather than reducing jobs, AI will be pivotal in supporting the creation of new roles and upskilling/reskilling, to make work safer, more interesting and more productive. The energy sector cannot afford to drive down the number of jobs. All projections predict that we need a larger workforce than we have now.

“We do, however, need to ensure that we have enough digitally equipped workers to drive and sustain the transition and be competitive on the world stage.”

Learning from others

Graeme believes there’s a lack of confidence across the industry when it comes to applying and adopting AI to address real industry problems. However, energy needs to look at how AI creates value in other sectors.

“The automotive and aerospace industries are doing fantastic things with digital technology and have been for years,” said Graeme. “The energy sector doesn’t need to reinvent the wheel. We can take lessons learnt and solutions implemented in other sectors and apply them now.”

If the energy sector doesn’t start to move at pace, he warns, disruptors will come. “The digital companies and software giants are now starting to drive a need for energy. Data centres and AI demand requires more energy than we currently have available.

“If the disruptors come AI-enabled from the ground up, it’s inevitable that they’ll move faster than established organisations. That’s the threat on the horizon – the Uber for energy is coming. As an industry, we need to up our game, seize the opportunities AI provides and actively lead the way.”

Adoption of Digital Technology – Offshore Europe 2025

Keen to find out more? If you are heading to Offshore Europe, be sure to attend the Adoption of Digital Technology – Panel Session on Thursday 4 September in the Energy Transition Theatre, from 2.30pm-3.00pm.

Graeme will be joined by key industry figures for a panel discussion that will explore the key findings in the UK Energy Sector Digital Adoption Report, commissioned by Scottish Enterprise and delivered by the Net Zero Technology Centre.

The session will unpack the report’s strategic recommendations, offering a candid look at the UK energy sector’s digital adoption landscape. Panel members will discuss the breadth and the limitations of digital adoption to provide insights and experience from a varied perspective. This will provide advice to those that are starting out or who are currently facing one of the many barriers.

Discover more about how NZTC are closing the gap in net zero technology.