Energy Transition / Technology

Aberdeen’s Aurora teams up European drilling specialist

Well Guidance will deploy Aurora's drilling software pioneered in the North Sea for geothermal and oil and gas projects in new markets.

September 12th 2025, 8:55 am
2 min read
Andy Douglas managing director of Well Guidance; Harrie Oort and Nick Biggs, Aurora directors.© Supplied by Aurora
L to R: Andy Douglas managing director of Well Guidance; Harrie Oort and Nick Biggs, Aurora directors.
Erikka Askeland

News Editor

Technology firm Aurora has teamed up with one of Europe’s largest directional drilling service companies to target geothermal and high pressure high temperature (HPHT) oil and gas projects in new markets.

The alliance between Aurora and Well Guidance, the Netherlands’ largest independently-owned firm of its type, offers a platform for Aberdeen company’s drilling optimisation software that has been pioneered with customers in the North Sea including Shell and TotalEnergies.

Aurora’s proprietary software provides drilling system analysis that supports increased rate of penetration (ROP) by up to 80% and reduced cost per foot drilled by over 40%, the firm said.

Founded in 2006 by Harrie Oort and Nick Biggs, Aurora’s directors said the partnership to offer an integrated service with Well Guidance marks a significant milestone for the firm.

“This partnership represents a significant milestone in our mission to deliver data-driven drilling optimisation to global energy markets,” said Oort.

“Well Guidance’s extensive experience in geothermal and HT applications, combined with their strong European presence, creates the perfect platform to bring our proven technologies to new markets.”

Andy Douglas, managing director of Well Guidance and European Drilling Services, said: “Aurora’s optimisation technologies perfectly complement our service offering, allowing us to provide clients with integrated solutions that were previously unavailable in the European market.

“This partnership enables us to offer comprehensive optimisation from the planning phase through to project completion.”

He added the collaboration will address a “critical gap” in the European drilling services market and offer cost effective solutions through just one vendor.

“Having worked extensively in high-temperature geothermal environments, we understand the unique challenges these projects present,” said. Douglas.

“Aurora’s data-driven approach to drilling optimisation addresses exactly the kind of technical complexities we encounter daily, and this partnership allows us to deliver enhanced value to clients who are pushing the boundaries of energy exploration.”

