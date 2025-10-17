Energy transition or ‘energy addition’? Interview with Fabricio Sousa, global president at Worley
'Energy transition' or 'energy addition'? Worley Consulting president Fabricio Sousa explains how both gas and renewable energy are urgently needed to meet the exponential growth of AI.
October 17th 2025, 7:00 am
Energy Voice editor Mark Selby had many enlightening conversations at the Gastech Exhibition & Conference 2025, but his chat with Fabricio Sousa of Worley Consulting gave him a particular insight into the key theme of the conference.
In keeping with the big issue, the key takeaway from Milan was the role of artificial intelligence in driving the imminent boom in global power demand – and what that actually means for both energy and related industry.
Food for thought: with global industry gearing up to deliver unprecedented levels of energy in the ‘AI arms race’, will pragmatism override good intentions to keep fossil fuels in the mix far longer than planned? Watch the interview to learn more…