Developing nations face a stark choice: follow the costly path of rich countries that must retrofit ageing grids, or leap directly to AI-powered energy systems.

Electricity demand in emerging economies will account for 85% of global growth over the next three years, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA), so this decision will shape their economic futures and also impact the global economy.

The opportunity is unprecedented. While developed nations struggle with legacy infrastructure – the UK alone needs £200 billion in grid investment by 2035 – developing countries can build smart from the start.

Vietnam is working on plans to weave AI throughout urban life in Ho Chi Minh City, with an eye on reducing blackouts and optimising renewable energy distribution. In the Philippines, AI is helping identify shortfalls in solar power optimisation.

“When we’re trying to build up everything from scratch, we’re talking about a total energy system for a whole country,” says Mercy Zhang of SUPCON, a global AI and innovation provider based in China. “Once you want to change your system, it’s super hard to import new technologies into established infrastructure.”

The leapfrogging opportunity

Traditional energy planning follows a predictable pattern: massive upfront infrastructure investment, gradual optimisation, then expensive retrofitting as technology advances. But AI fundamentally changes this equation.

In particular, AI tools can help planners in dynamic line rating and topology optimisation to improve utilisation.

For developing nations, this means faster deployment of renewable energy without the regulatory bottlenecks plaguing mature markets.

Zhang points to a fundamental shift in cost structures. Previously, 80-90% of system costs went to hardware and infrastructure. “We really need to change that,” he says. By optimising planning through AI and software, “the total investment can be driven down dramatically.”

Evidence from the field

The promise is already becoming reality. SUPCON has deployed pilot projects across South East Asia and Saudi Arabia, demonstrating how machine learning can manage complex energy systems at scale. “By using a machine learning approach, an AI approach, you can really take a huge system under control,” Zhang explains.

Beyond SUPCON’s work, developing nations are proving the concept. Zambia uses AI-driven aerial imagery to map informal settlements in Lusaka, improving infrastructure planning in underserved areas. These represent a new development model, where AI guides infrastructure decisions from day one.

The timing aligns with explosive growth in energy demand. The IEA projects electricity consumption in China alone will account for more than half of global growth in 2024, with South East Asia and India following closely. Sub-Saharan Africa, where 600 million people still lack reliable power, presents both the greatest challenge and opportunity.

© Edward Reed/DCT Media

Confronting the challenges

The AI-first approach is not entirely straightforward. While AI’s power consumption is relatively modest as yet, it will be a major source of growth in the next years. According to Goldman Sachs, it could increase global power demand by 165% by 2030.

For developing nations promoting AI-driven grids, this creates a circular challenge: using energy-intensive technology to build energy-efficient systems.

There’s also the human factor. “It takes time and it takes investment” for people to come around to AI use, Zhang acknowledges.

The use of AI in planning can help develop local expertise, rather than depending on foreign providers. The shift requires what he calls a “cultural change” in mission-critical industries.

Francois Laborie, Cognite VP for AI, speaking on the Road to ADIPEC podcast, noted that “AI completely opens the window. It allows someone to have access to a lot more data and to draw inferences from that data.”

Using those new tools, he said, people can run simulations around optimisation, for instance, to see what works best building on existing data. “All of a sudden, everybody can have superpowers.”

Infrastructure readiness varies widely. While Vietnam and the Philippines advance with smart grids, other nations lack the digital backbone to support AI systems. This digital divide risks creating new forms of energy inequality.

The path forward

Despite these challenges, the mathematics favor bold action. With the world population expected to rise by 25% by 2040, urban populations are set to boom. Allianz has noted that “rapid urbanization is exerting significant strain on existing networks, thereby creating an urgent demand for the expansion of transport, housing, water and energy infrastructure”.

Building AI-native systems from scratch costs far less than retrofitting existing infrastructure.

Success requires co-ordination. Governments must create regulatory frameworks to encourage AI adoption while ensuring grid stability. International development banks should support innovative ways of building out infrastructure. Technology providers need to develop solutions suited to local contexts, not simply export developed-world systems.

The generative AI revolution makes this more achievable. Natural language interfaces allow local engineers to manage complex systems without extensive coding knowledge.

“In five- or 10-years’ time, AI-driven software and AI-driven infrastructure will be a normal thing,” predicts Zhang.

Reflecting the critical moment being faced by the global energy sector to capitalise on the AI opportunity for the coming years, ADIPEC 2025, the world’s largest energy event, is convening with the AI-energy nexus on the top of its agenda. Among the many AI-related topics being explored at the event’s conferences will be the benefits and risks emerging markets face in either accepting hand-me-down infrastructure models or pioneering AI-integrated systems.

A rare chance

For countries still planning their energy futures, the message is clear: the traditional path of heavy infrastructure followed by gradual optimisation is obsolete. AI offers a rare chance to compress decades of development into years while building systems that are cleaner, more reliable and more affordable than their predecessors.

The window will not remain open indefinitely. As developed nations begin their own AI transformations, competition for expertise and resources will intensify. Those developing nations that move first and embrace AI-native energy systems can secure competitive advantages that last generations.

For the first time in history, developing nations can build energy infrastructure that is superior to what exists in the world’s richest countries. That opportunity demands urgent action.

SUPCON and other AI providers will be exploring these opportunities at ADIPEC in Abu Dhabi, November 3-6. Listen to the Road to ADIPEC podcast, with the first episode focusing on AI’s promise and pressure points.