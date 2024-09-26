Rolls Royce makes shortlist for UK’s new mini nuclear plants

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Nuclear

Rolls Royce makes shortlist for UK’s new mini nuclear plants

By Bloomberg
26/09/2024, 4:17 pm
© Image: Rolls Royce SMRDesign images for a Rolls Royce SMR nuclear reactor.
The UK named four companies, including a division of Rolls Royce Plc, to proceed to the next stage of a contest to build the country’s first small modular nuclear power plant, a potentially key technology for reaching net-zero emissions.

Small modular reactors are promoted by industry and the government as a way to generate clean nuclear power at a fraction of the cost and time required to build large-scale plants. The government is now deciding which technology to back for the country’s first small reactor.

In a process run by the government’s Great British Nuclear, the UK selected four out of five companies to proceed to the next stage. In addition to Rolls Royce, they include a collaboration between GE Vernova Inc. and Hitachi Ltd., Holtec Britain Ltd. and Westinghouse Electric Company UK Ltd.

The US-listed NuScale Power Corp. failed to advance to the next round, while Electricite de France SA previously pulled out of the competition.

Bidders will next be invited to start negotiating with Great British Nuclear. There’s not a clear time line for when the UK will finish negotiations and choose the winners. It’s expected that two companies will ultimately get to go ahead.

Hinkley Point C is the only major nuclear power plant under construction in Britain. The government is committed to building a copy of that plant and is trying to raise private money to get the Sizewell C project to a final investment decision. But beyond those projects, smaller reactors could be the future of nuclear power in Britain.

© Supplied by Altrad
Hinkley Point C nuclear power station. Somerset, England.

“Our manifesto made it clear that we support new nuclear, including at Sizewell, and we also support the SMR programme,” Ed Miliband, secretary of state for energy security and net zero, said in Parliament earlier this year.

The next round of competition in the UK comes after Rolls Royce was selected by Czech power utility CEZ AS as a potential supplier of small modular reactors.

“Success in the UK will further strengthen our position as the leading SMR company and ensure the UK is able to capitalise on this transformational opportunity for the domestic supply chain,” Chris Cholerton, Rolls-Royce SMR chief executive officer, said in a statement.

