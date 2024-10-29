Budget cuts at Sellafield increases the risk of a ‘devastating consequences’ at the world’s biggest plutonium stockpile

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Energy Transition / Nuclear

Budget cuts at Sellafield increases the risk of a ‘devastating consequences’ at the world’s biggest plutonium stockpile

By Erikka Askeland
29/10/2024, 8:05 am Updated: 29/10/2024, 8:08 am
© PAFile photo dated 19/2/1990 of Sellafield nuclear processing plant in Cumbria, operated by British Nuclear Fuels Limited.
File photo dated 19/2/1990 of Sellafield nuclear processing plant in Cumbria, operated by British Nuclear Fuels Limited.

GMB Union has warned UK chancellor Rachel Reeves to steer clear of funding cuts for UK nuclear sites in Wednesday’s budget.

In a letter to Reeves, the union highlighted  “risks posed by reducing funding for such a complex and hazardous site”.

The correspondence, signed by Sellafield worker Roger Denwood and GMB regional secretary Denise Walker, points out “Sellafield houses vast quantities of radioactive materials, including the ‘largest stockpile of plutonium in the world, at over 140 tonnes’.

Funding cuts would reduce safety standards, increasing the likelihood of “serious incident” including ‘contamination of land and water resources’, the letter adds

The letter said: “The health risks of radiation exposure, including cancer and other serious illnesses, are well-documented.

“Any reduction in funding would inevitably result in fewer resources for maintenance, monitoring, and emergency preparedness—heightening the risk of a serious incident.

“Funding cuts could also directly impact the highly skilled workforce at Sellafield, reducing the number of personnel available to carry out critical safety-related tasks.

“These skills, honed over decades and passed on through generations, are irreplaceable.

“Cutting funding now will have long-term consequences for future safety performance. The local community around Sellafield relies heavily on the facility for employment, and any reduction in funding could have significant economic impacts.

“Many families depend on jobs at the site, and reductions in the workforce could lead to increased unemployment and economic hardship in the area.

“Moreover, a safety incident at Sellafield could have devastating consequences far beyond the immediate community.

“Contamination of land and water resources would require extensive clean-up efforts, potentially displacing residents.

“The economic damage of such an event would be incalculable, affecting tourism, agriculture, and broader business confidence in the region. “

 

Recommended for you

Tags