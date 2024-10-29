Budget cuts at Sellafield increases the risk of a ‘devastating consequences’ at the world’s biggest plutonium stockpile

GMB Union has warned UK chancellor Rachel Reeves to steer clear of funding cuts for UK nuclear sites in Wednesday’s budget.

In a letter to Reeves, the union highlighted “risks posed by reducing funding for such a complex and hazardous site”.

The correspondence, signed by Sellafield worker Roger Denwood and GMB regional secretary Denise Walker, points out “Sellafield houses vast quantities of radioactive materials, including the ‘largest stockpile of plutonium in the world, at over 140 tonnes’.

Funding cuts would reduce safety standards, increasing the likelihood of “serious incident” including ‘contamination of land and water resources’, the letter adds

The letter said: “The health risks of radiation exposure, including cancer and other serious illnesses, are well-documented.

“Any reduction in funding would inevitably result in fewer resources for maintenance, monitoring, and emergency preparedness—heightening the risk of a serious incident.

“Funding cuts could also directly impact the highly skilled workforce at Sellafield, reducing the number of personnel available to carry out critical safety-related tasks.

“These skills, honed over decades and passed on through generations, are irreplaceable.

“Cutting funding now will have long-term consequences for future safety performance. The local community around Sellafield relies heavily on the facility for employment, and any reduction in funding could have significant economic impacts.

“Many families depend on jobs at the site, and reductions in the workforce could lead to increased unemployment and economic hardship in the area.

“Moreover, a safety incident at Sellafield could have devastating consequences far beyond the immediate community.

“Contamination of land and water resources would require extensive clean-up efforts, potentially displacing residents.

“The economic damage of such an event would be incalculable, affecting tourism, agriculture, and broader business confidence in the region. “