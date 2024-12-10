UK and US announce £40m joint nuclear fusion energy project

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Nuclear

UK and US announce £40m joint nuclear fusion energy project

By Mathew Perry
10/12/2024, 10:58 am
© Image: Tokamak EnergyThe Tokamak Energy ST40 experimental fusion facility in Oxfordshire.
The Tokamak Energy ST40 experimental fusion facility in Oxfordshire.

The UK and US governments will invest £40.5 million in a joint project aimed at commercialising nuclear fusion energy.

The Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) said the lithium research project is a key step towards unlocking fusion energy and a “near unlimited supply of clean electricity”.

Nuclear fusion involves combining two forms of hydrogen and heating them at extreme temperatures, causing a reaction which releases vast amounts of energy.

While the prospect of near limitless power has attracted billions in private and government investment, there are doubts over the feasibility of the technology.

The joint project, the first since the UK and US announced a fusion energy partnership in November 2023, will start in 2025 in partnership with UK-based Tokamak Energy.

DESNZ said the LEAPS project will leverage funding from the US into UK supply chains and lead to jobs growth.

© Supplied by Tokamak Energy
UK Chancellor Rachel Reeves visits the Tokamak Energy facility in Oxfordshire in November 2024.

The research at Tokamak’s ST40 facility in Oxfordshire will focus on “enhancing the efficiency and durability of plasma-facing components”, which DESNZ said is a “critical challenge” in unlocking fusion energy’s potential.

The UK, US and Tokamak will each contribute £13.5m towards the project, with the UK contribution coming from the existing £650m Fusion Futures Programme.

‘Global race’ for fusion breakthrough

UK climate minister Kerry McCarthy said the project is a “bold step forward in the global race to commercialise fusion”.

“By working with our international partners and the private sector, we are paving the way for a future of clean, limitless energy,” McCarthy said.

US Department of Energy under secretary for science and innovation Dr Geraldine Richmond said the collaboration presents a “huge leverage opportunity” for advancing fusion research.

“These new investments will strengthen our partnerships with the private sector and our international allies,” Dr Richmond said.

“Each partner stands to gain significantly more than the funds committed.”

Tokamak Energy

Tokamak Energy chief executive Warrick Matthews said the results of the LEAPS project will “help accelerate progress on both sides of the Atlantic”.

“This program will advance fusion science and technology for spherical tokamaks and the industry more broadly, in pursuit of a common goal to deliver fusion power,” he said.

The company’s technology involves what is called a compact spherical tokamak, a device that uses a magnetic field to confine and control a plasma.

Research into using tokamaks to achieve nuclear fusion began in the 1960s, and the compact tokamak is now the basis for fusion energy programmes around the world.

Founded in 2009, Tokamak Energy became the first private fusion company to achieve 100 million degrees Celsius plasma ion temperature in a tokamak in 2022, widely regarded as the threshold for commercial fusion

