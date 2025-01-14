Sizewell C nuclear plant costs could double to £40b

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Nuclear

Sizewell C nuclear plant costs could double to £40b

By Michael Behr
14/01/2025, 8:01 am Updated: 14/01/2025, 9:16 am
© Supplied by EEEGR / EDFAerial view of Sizewell C plans.
Aerial view of Sizewell C plans

The UK’s Sizewell C nuclear power plant is likely to cost around £40 billion, according to the Guardian.

Citing a senior government figure and two industry sources, the newspaper said that the increases reflect rising construction costs and knock-on effects from delays and cost overruns at another UK nuclear project, Hinkley Point C.

In addition, delays to the project’s backers to raise billions of pounds from new investors is also pushing up the price of the project.

The predicted £40b figure is double the £20b previously estimated by the government and project developer EDF in 2020.

The Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) previously declined to reveal the current estimate for the project’s cost due to its “commercially sensitive” nature.

UK taxpayers have already spent around £3.7b on the project ahead of a final investment decision with an additional £2.7bn of spending expected in 2025-26.

EDF’s registration document from 2020 said that it would pre-finance the development of the project with an initial budget of £458m.

Officials have said that the Treasury is set to make a decision whether to go ahead with the project in June during the government’s spending review after missing a 2024 deadline.

However, the sources have warned this could be delayed until past autumn.

Concerns about the cost of Sizewell C have been mounting in recent months. A campaign group wrote to the National Audit Office (NAO) last week calling for a review of the government’s value assessment for the project.

Together Against Sizewell C (TASC) said there has been a lack of transparency over the government’s audit of spending on the nuclear project.

UK energy secretary Ed Miliband has previously placed nuclear power at the heart of the country’s clean energy strategy.

But with the majority of the UK’s nuclear power plants set to close by 2030, Sizewell C and Hinkley Point C, as the only nuclear projects under construction, will be key to meeting these ambitions.

Recommended for you

Tags