Energy Transition / Nuclear

Costain secures multi-million pound Sizewell C contract

Mathew Perry By Mathew Perry
25/02/2025, 5:16 pm
Photo of Mathew Perry
© Supplied by CostainThe reactor dome of the Sizewell B nuclear power plant in England.
UK construction and engineering firm Costain (LON:COST) has secured a multi-million pound contract to support the construction of the Sizewell C nuclear power plant.

Costain said under the ten-year framework agreement, the company will provide support in areas such as delivery integration, health and safety and quality control.

French state-owned energy firm EDF is developing the 3.2 GW nuclear power station, which could provide up to 7% of UK energy needs over its 60-year lifetime.

The UK government holds a 76.1% stake in Sizewell C, with EDF holding the remaining 23.9%.

Costain defence and nuclear energy sector director Bob Anstey said the Sizewell C project is a “vital part of creating a sustainable future”.

“We have a long and successful track record in delivering for our civil nuclear customers, with a highly qualified and experienced workforce that consistently works to the highest safety and quality standards,” Anstey said.

“A key part of our role will be to help ensure the project leaves a positive legacy, and we look forward to working closely with Sizewell C on a range of social value and employment initiatives that improve lives and provide long-term benefits to local communities.”

Sizewell C Ltd managing director Nigel Cann said the project will “strengthen energy security and provide clean, reliable electricity for millions”.

“We welcome Costain to the Sizewell C supplier family,” Cann said.

“We are committed to providing thousands of great jobs and career development opportunities and we’re looking forward to working with our suppliers to boost skills, promote a diverse workforce and spread opportunities as widely as possible.”

Sizewell C criticism

The Sizewell C project has attracted significant criticism amid concerns over its ballooning costs.

Earlier this year, campaign group Together Against Sizewell C (TASC) wrote to the National Audit Office calling for a review of the government’s value assessment for the controversial nuclear power station.

The UK Labour government has committed to delivering Sizewell C, as well as the delayed Hinkley Point C, alongside small modular reactors.

But with Sizewell C investors including Centrica prepared to “walk away” from investing in the project, there are concerns costs could rise to more than £40bn.

