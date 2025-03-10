UKAEA, Eni partner to develop tritium facility

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Nuclear

UKAEA, Eni partner to develop tritium facility

Michael Behr By Michael Behr
10/03/2025, 4:35 pm Updated: 10/03/2025, 8:31 pm
Photo of Michael Behr
© Supplied by UKAEAArtist's impression of the UKAEA-Eni H3AT Tritium Loop Facility.
Artist's impression of the UKAEA-Eni H3AT Tritium Loop Facility.

The UK Atomic Energy Authority (UKAEA) has partnered with Italy’s Eni to build the world’s largest tritium fuel cycle facility.

The “UKAEA-Eni H3AT (pronounced ‘heat’) Tritium Loop Facility”, located at Culham Campus in Oxfordshire, will help develop techniques to recover and re-use tritium.

This rare gas is an essential fuel for the nuclear fusion process, and effective use of it will be crucial in making the technology increasingly efficient.

UK climate minister Kerry McCarthy said: “We are proud to be at the forefront of global innovation in clean energy fusion technologies, and this collaboration with Eni marks a significant step towards unlocking the potential of fusion energy, supporting our missions for economic growth, clean power and energy independence.

The UKAEA-Eni H3AT Tritium Loop Facility is designed to provide industry and academia with the opportunity to study how to process, store and recycle tritium.

Eni will contribute to the H3AT project with its expertise in managing and developing large-scale projects, helping to de-risk its roadmap.

This partnership combines UKAEA’s extensive expertise in fusion research and development with Eni’s established industrial-scale capabilities in plant engineering, commissioning, and operations.

The partners aim to complete the facility by 2028.

UKAEA chief executive Ian Chapman added: “We are delighted to be working with Eni who have shown great commitment to fusion. We believe that fusion energy can contribute to a net-zero future, including going beyond the decarbonisation of electricity.

“The H3AT demonstration plant will set a new benchmark as the largest and most advanced tritium fuel cycle facility in the world, paving the way for innovative offerings in fusion fuel and demonstrating the UK’s leadership in this crucial area of research and development.”

‘The goal of fusion’

The UKAEA-Eni partnership will help the UK take a leading position in the global nuclear fusion industry – one which could be worth up to £31 trillion.

The UK previously struck a deal with the US government to invest £40.5 million in a joint project aimed at commercialising nuclear fusion energy.

The project was given a 2025 start date, and will take place in partnership with UK-based Tokamak Energy.

Eni CEO Claudio Descalzi said: “Fusion energy is meant to revolutionise the global energy transition path, accelerating the decarbonisation of our economic and industrial systems, helping to spread access to energy and reducing energy dependency ties within a more equitable transition framework.

“Eni is strongly committed to various areas of research and development of this complex technology, in which it has always firmly believed. Today with our UK partners we are laying the foundations for further progress towards the goal of fusion which – if we consider its enormous scope of technological innovation – is increasingly concrete and not so far off in time.

“To continue this virtuous development, international system-level technological partnerships like this one are indispensable.”

The scientific and engineering challenges facing nuclear fusion reactors are legion and all need to be resolved at the same time. This is extremely challenging because the solutions proposed for one problem often exacerbate others or create new ones.

The many challenges include energy confinement, impurity contamination, plasma disruptions, wall erosion, the tritium fuel cycle, availability in terms of operational uptime, excessive power consumption by the plant itself, cost and – contrary to industry marketing – radioactive waste.

