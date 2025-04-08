Hartlepool Nuclear power station moved to enhanced regulatory attention

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Nuclear

Hartlepool Nuclear power station moved to enhanced regulatory attention

Erikka Askeland By Leigh Jones
08/04/2025, 7:48 am
© Supplied by EDFHartlepool nuclear power station.
Originally commissioned in 1983, Hartlepool nuclear plant was initially expected to begin decommissioning in 2009, but has had its operational life extended on multiple occasions.

The Office for Nuclear Regulation (ONR) has moved Hartlepool Nuclear power station into enhanced regulatory attention for safety.

The plant, which is operated by EDF, was due to begin decommissioning in 2026, but had its lifespan extended again in December 2024. It’s due to continue operating until March 2027.

The ONR says the decision for enhanced regulatory attention does not relate to the extension to the nuclear plant’s life, and was “based on evidence gained from ongoing targeted engagements at the site which have identified areas where improvements are required”.

The regulator aims to influence improvements in areas including conventional health and safety, the number of site incidents and the production of nuclear safety cases.

EDF has produced an improvement plan, which the ONR has accepted.

Hartlepool nuclear power station on Teesside © Supplied by EDF
Hartlepool nuclear power station on Teesside.

Mike Webb, ONR’s superintending inspector for operating reactors, said: “When required, we place sites into enhanced attention to achieve improved performance in specific areas, which is a key part of our role as an independent regulator.

“It’s encouraging that EDF has already submitted a performance improvement plan to us to address the areas we identified as requiring improvement at the site.

“We have reviewed this plan and are confident it will address our outlined concerns.

“With our enabling regulatory approach, we are committed to working with the licensee to ensure all these issues are addressed.”

Mark Lees, Hartlepool power station director, said: “This power station has an excellent operating and safety record built up over more than 40 years of electricity generation and it is important to note that the ONR has clearly said it has confidence the site can continue to safely operate.

Action plan

“We have always worked with the ONR to address, and flag, technical issues as they emerge and to ensure they are content with the way we’re working. Our action plan will ensure we continuously improve our performance on those issues identified by ourselves and the regulator.”

Hartlepool – which can generate 1,185 MWe –  was one of four plants whose lifespan was extended by EDF last year, which also includes Torness in East Lothian and the Heysham 1 & 2 plants in Lancashire.

At that time the government said the extensions were “a major win” for the UK’s energy independence, as delays to opening the new Hinkley C nuclear power plant continue.

Energy Secretary Ed Miliband said of the extensions: “We can’t achieve clean power by 2030 without nuclear, which provides an all important steady supply of homegrown clean energy.”

Originally commissioned in 1983, Hartlepool nuclear plant was initially expected to begin decommissioning in 2009, but has had its operational life extended on multiple occasions.

 

Tags