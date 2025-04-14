GE Hitachi submits final small modular reactor tender to Great British Nuclear

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Nuclear

GE Hitachi submits final small modular reactor tender to Great British Nuclear

Mathew Perry By Mathew Perry
14/04/2025, 11:04 am
Photo of Mathew Perry
© Supplied by GE Hitachi Nuclear EA visualisation of the GE Hitachi BWRX-300 small modular nuclear reactor design.
A visualisation of the GE Hitachi BWRX-300 small modular nuclear reactor design.

GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy (GEH) has submitted its final design to the UK government’s ongoing small modular reaction (SMR) competition.

State-owned Great British Nuclear (GBN) is overseeing the SMR contest, with four companies developing reactor designs that could be operational by the mid-2030s.

SMRs are compact, factory-built versions of conventional nuclear power plants, designed to be more affordable and flexible than traditional reactors.

Compared to the Sizewell C and Hinkley Point C reactors, which each have a 3.2 GW capacity, SMRs usually range between 300 MW to as small as 20 MW capacity.

While SMR proponents argue they offer enhanced safety, scalability, and lower upfront costs, critics highlight challenges with regulatory hurdles, public acceptance, and uncertain economic viability.

GE Hitachi nuclear SMR

GEH said its BWRX-300 reactor design “builds on decades of real-world boiling water reactor operating experience and innovation”.

Announcing the firm’s final tender submission, GEH UK country leader Andy Champ said the SMR design offers a “simplified, safe, and scalable design”.

“The government has a unique opportunity to position the UK at the forefront of delivering the next generation of nuclear power and this submission marks a significant step forward in achieving this goal,” Champ said.

Meanwhile, the chief executive of GE Vernova’s power business Maví Zingoni said the SMR submission is a “milestone for the UK energy market”.

“Moving forward with two projects will help to establish an innovative new nuclear sector here in the UK, driving socio-economic growth up and down the country, creating jobs and unlocking greater opportunities to bolster the UK supply chain,” Zingoni said.

The company is already collaborating with Ontario Power Generation (OPG) in Canada to develop its first BWRX-300 reactor near Toronto.

© Supplied by GE Hitachi Nuclear E
A render of a proposed GE Hitachi nuclear SMR plant in Ontario, Canada.

If the plans go ahead, it would be the first SMR to be built within G7 economies.

UK nuclear SMR competition

The UK government is expected to announce the winners of its SMR competition in June as part of its spending review.

Four firms remain in the SMR contest alongside GEH, a joint venture between GE Vernova and Japan’s Hitachi Energy.

Reactor designs from Britain’s Rolls Royce and American firms Westinghouse and Holtec also made the final SMR shortlist in September last year.

© Image: Rolls Royce SMR
Design images for a Rolls Royce SMR nuclear reactor.

While there is no fixed prize for the SMR competition, the government’s aim is to identify and support promising SMR technologies for potential future contracts.

Nuclear energy investment

It comes as part of a strategy to spur greater investment in the UK nuclear energy sector, including fusion, amid renewed interest due to the rise of power-hungry AI firms.

Rolls Royce is building a manufacturing and testing facility in Sheffield, and Holtec has also selected South Yorkshire as the preferred site for its planned £1.5bn SMR factory.

Earlier this year, Labour Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer outlined plans to reform planning regulations to boost the rollout of SMRs.

In 2024, GBN purchased two sites in Wales and Gloucestershire for potential new nuclear development including SMRs.

Amid an expected increase in nuclear investment as part of plans to reach 24 GW of capacity by 2050 there are concerns Scotland could miss out on associated economic opportunities.

The SNP-led Scottish government opposes new nuclear development in Scotland, but the Conservative and Labour parties both back a reversal of the ban.

