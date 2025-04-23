Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.

Energy UK urges Labour government to ‘unleash the potential of nuclear energy’

April 23rd, 12:10pm
3 min read
An aerial view of the design for the Sizewell C nuclear reactor in Suffolk.© Supplied by Sizewell C
An aerial view of the design for the Sizewell C nuclear reactor in Suffolk.
Mathew Perry

Mathew Perry

Trade body Energy UK is urging the government to “seize the moment and unleash the potential of nuclear energy” as part of efforts to decarbonise the country’s electricity.

Energy UK said the nuclear industry in the UK is at a “pivotal time”, with four of the country’s five power plants nearing the end of their operational lives.

At the same time, French firm EDF is building a reactor at Hinkley Point C, which will be the first new nuclear power plant in the UK for over 30 years when complete.

A final investment decision on the Sizewell C reactor is also due in the spring, alongside further updates on the UK government’s small modular reactor (SMR) competition.

State-owned Great British Nuclear (GBN) is overseeing the SMR contest, with four companies developing reactor designs that could be operational by the mid-2030s.

UK needs to expand nuclear, Energy UK says

In a report, Energy UK said the nuclear sector will require further expansion to meet a forecast increase in electricity demand.

The trade body said nuclear can provide a “stable source of clean power” to complement increasing wind and solar generation.

The industry can also support economic growth and provide jobs in the regions where plants are located, Energy UK said.

The UK nuclear sector currently employs around 64,000 people, while indirectly supporting a further 210,000.

© Supplied by Altrad
Hinkley Point C nuclear power station. Somerset, England.

The Hinkley Point C project alone supports nearly 23,500 jobs, with £5.3bn spent across businesses in the south west of England.

According to the report, building Sizewell C could lead to the creation of 70,000 jobs and a £4.4bn boost to the UK construction sector in the east of England.

Energy UK said the UK should utilise the “highly skilled workforce and active supply chain” developed through the construction of Hinkley C by making a decision on Sizewell C.

Maintaining the nuclear workforce will also provide a potential boost to the rollout of SMRs, which the industry claims can be built more quickly.

The UK nuclear industry is also working to commercialise fusion energy, though there are continued doubts as to the technology’s relevance to the energy transition.

UK should ‘seize’ nuclear opportunity

Energy UK director of policy and advocacy Adam Berman said nuclear will play a “crucial role” in powering the UK economy.

“It can also provide a host of economic benefits, not just from building the stations themselves, but by developing expertise and experience in new technologies and being able to meet the needs of businesses looking to invest and locate in the country,” he said.

“But it is imperative that we seize this opportunity at a pivotal time for the industry as we await vital decisions that will shape the future of the nuclear industry and the role it will play over the coming decades.

© Supplied by GE Hitachi Nuclear E
A visualisation of the GE Hitachi BWRX-300 small modular nuclear reactor design.

“Our country has a proud history in this field but it’s been 30 years since the last new nuclear power station came into operation and it’s high time for the country to reclaim its role as a world leader and pioneer.”

The world has seen renewed interest in nuclear energy in recent years, partly driven by tech companies such as Microsoft, Amazon and Google.

With communities in northern England and Wales potentially on the cusp of billions of pounds in investment, there are concerns Scotland may miss out due to its longstanding political opposition to nuclear energy.

But many industry and climate experts remain unconvinced of the benefits from investing in nuclear energy.

Alongside cost concerns and lengthy construction timelines, researchers around the world have highlighted risks around nuclear waste and climate vulnerability.

Climate activists have also warned nuclear energy acts as a hurdle to the development of renewable energy, calling it a “dangerous distraction“.

 

