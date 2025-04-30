Around half of SNP voters back nuclear power in energy mix – poll

Roughly half of the SNP’s voters believe nuclear power should be part of Scotland’s mix of clean energy generation, a poll suggests, despite the party’s longstanding opposition to it.

Polling for the campaign group Britain Remade found 52% of those who voted for the party in 2021 believe nuclear power should be included in Scotland’s energy mix to meet the 2045 net zero target.

Meanwhile, 57% of those who voted for the party in last year’s general election felt the same way, the poll found.

A total of 56% of Scots thought nuclear power should be part of Scotland’s clean energy mix to meet the targets, while 23% disagreed, and 21% said they did not know.

Opinium surveyed 1,000 Scottish adults between April 22 and 25.

Britain Remade describes itself as a grassroots campaign for economic growth.

Founder Sam Richards said: “The message from our polling is clear: when it comes to safe and reliable nuclear power, the SNP is not just out of step with the majority of Scots – they’re at odds with a huge number of their own supporters.

“It’s time for the SNP to stop saying ‘no’ to new nuclear and start listening to the people, the experts, and the communities who know what’s at stake.

“Investing in a new generation of nuclear power is not just critical if Scotland is to hit its 2045 net zero target – it is essential for Scotland’s economy. Grangemouth could be transformed by SMR (small modular reactor) technology, but the SNP’s opposition is standing in the way.”

Scotland nuclear energy

Scotland has one remaining active nuclear reactor, at Torness in East Lothian, which is due to shut down in 2030.

Last week the deactivated Hunterston B power station was declared “nuclear free” as all fuel elements were removed ahead of decommissioning.

Labour MSP Martin Whitfield said: “If we don’t act soon to end this ideological opposition, Scotland will lose its nuclear energy capacity entirely, damaging jobs and the economy, including East Lothian.

“A Scottish Labour Government will end the block on new nuclear, delivering zero carbon nuclear energy, kickstarting economic growth and bringing significant investment into East Lothian and the rest of Scotland.”

Conservative MP John Lamont said: “It’s absolutely ridiculous for the Nationalists to ignore the majority of Scots who support the use of more nuclear power, especially since it is clean energy that doesn’t harm the environment.”

However the SNP argued nuclear power projects remain too expensive to be a viable alternative to renewable power.

MSP Bill Kidd said: “Our focus is delivering a just transition that supports communities and creates long-term economic opportunities to build a truly sustainable future.

“Nuclear remains one of the most costly forms of energy with projects like Hinkley Point C running billions over budget and years behind schedule.

“In contrast, Scotland’s net zero transition is already delivering thousands of green jobs across energy, construction, innovation, and engineering. This number will continue to grow.

“Simply, renewables are cheaper to produce and develop, create more jobs, and are safer than nuclear as they don’t leave behind radioactive waste that will be deadly for generations.

“While Labour funnels billions into slow, centralised projects, the SNP is focused on creating real, sustainable jobs in Scotland now.”