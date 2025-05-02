Swinney and Findlay rebuked during Holyrood clashes over energy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Nuclear

Swinney and Findlay rebuked during Holyrood clashes over energy

May 2nd 2025, 7:08 am
2 min read
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Steve Cox/Shutterstock (12196708b) Torness Nuclear Power Station, East Lothian, Scotland. Torness Nuclear Station, East Lothian, Scotland - 18 Dec 2019© Steve Cox/Shutterstock
First minister John Swinney and his Scottish Conservative rival were both rebuked by Holyrood’s presiding officer as they clashed over the future of Scotland’s energy supply.

Conservative leader Russell Findlay branded the Scottish government’s opposition to new nuclear power “nonsensical, impractical and irresponsible” as he said blocking such developments in Scotland is an act of “self-harm”.

He also hit out at Swinney over the SNP’s stance on new oil and gas developments, and attacked him for having been in government with the Scottish Greens – who he branded “dangerous fanatics” and “dangerous cranks”.

That prompted presiding officer Alison Johnstone to urge Findlay “to treat other members with courtesy and respect”.

She issued a similar warning to the first minister when he went on to accuse his Tory rival of “barefaced dishonesty”.

The attack came as Swinney told MSPs during First Minister’s Questions that Findlay had voted for climate change targets at Holyrood last November, but this year had described Conservative UK leader Kemi Badenoch’s opposition to net zero targets as “refreshingly honest”.

Findlay claimed opposition to new oil and gas developments would “result in higher energy prices and greater reliance on foreign imports”.

He told Holyrood: “The SNP used to say it’s Scotland oil, now they just want to just stop oil.”

With a new poll on Thursday showing more than half (52%) of those who voted for the SNP in 2021 support nuclear power being included in Scotland’s energy mix, despite the party’s longstanding opposition to it, Findlay then said: “John Swinney is intent on inflicting self-harm on Scotland by blocking all new developments.

“Nuclear energy is green and clean, it produces a reliable and steady supply, and it would bring down people’s bills.”

However the first minister insisted: “Nuclear power will not bring down the energy prices of householders in this country.”

He claimed the Hinkley Point C nuclear power station being built in Somerset had been due to be completed in 2025 at a cost of £34 billion – but it is now expected to cost £46 billion and be delayed until 2031.

“How is that going to bring down fuel bills in this country?” the first minister asked.

On the issue of oil and gas, Swinney said the Scottish government’s approach is clear that “any decision must be the subject of a climate compatibility assessment”.

He told MSPs “we cannot deny the realities of what we’re facing as a society” with regard to climate change, but said his government will “support industry to transition to that reality”.

The clashes came just days after bosses at Petroineos confirmed refining operations have ended at the Grangemouth site, which had been the only oil refinery in Scotland.

Findlay claimed the move was “the price of the SNP and Labour’s hostility towards oil and gas”.

Swinney expressed his “support and solidarity” to workers being made redundant at Grangemouth, insisting the decision to cease refining had been “premature”.

