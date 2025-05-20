Decision on ‘off-the-shelf’ nuclear reactors due within weeks, says minister

A key decision paving the way for the rollout of smaller, and easier to build nuclear power plants is expected “within the next few weeks”, an energy minister has said amid concerns over delays.

Lord Hunt of Kings Heath said he understood the “frustration” felt at the hold-ups faced by the small modular reactor (SMR) programme, but insisted an announcement would be made shortly.

Great British Nuclear (GBN), the Government’s expert delivery body, is in the final stages of considering plans by four short-listed companies – GE Hitachi, Holtec, Rolls Royce SMR and Westinghouse.

Earlier this year, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer pledged to put Britain back in the global race for nuclear energy, and to reform planning rules to make it easier to build SMRs in England and Wales.

Unlike traditional nuclear plants that are built on site, the reactors are smaller and can be made in factories with “off-the-shelf” components – making construction faster and less expensive.

They could also be built in more locations, including alongside energy-intensive industrial sites such as AI data centres.

© Supplied by GE Hitachi Nuclear E

Nuclear power forms a vital part of the Government’s plans to secure the UK’s energy independence and hit the target of net-zero by 2050.

Questioned at Westminster over when an announcement could be expected on awarding SMR contracts, Lord Hunt said: “Great British Nuclear is overseeing the small modular reactor competition for UK deployment.

“Following a period of detailed negotiation, bidders have now submitted final tenders which Great British Nuclear is evaluating.

“Final decisions will be taken shortly.”

But he was pressed by Labour former minister Lord Spellar for a “clearer date” on when decisions would be taken, as he warned of “bureaucratic inertia, dither and delay”.

Lord Hunt said: “I understand his frustration and of course we want to get this SMR programme over the line.

“Great British Nuclear are coming to the end of their evaluation process. I do expect an announcement to be made within the next few weeks.

“I do believe we have a great opportunity in this country to develop small modular reactors, to develop a UK supply chain and to get us towards net zero because of the essential contribution nuclear power will play in the baseload that will be required.”

Tory frontbencher the Earl of Effingham also raised concerns over “delay and obstruction” by the Government with the order books of SMR providers “rapidly filling up in other countries”.

He highlighted industry warnings that critical supply chains to support the development of the reactors would be built elsewhere if a decision was not made swiftly.

Lord Effingham added: “Time really is of the essence, but we must ask the minister if he will also commit to addressing the regulatory, planning and environmental concerns that have caused the cost of nuclear in this country to soar?”

Lord Hunt said: “We inherited the regulatory and planning infrastructure the last government left.”

He pointed to proposals to slash planning red tape to clear the way for construction of SMRs.

The minister added: “We are going through a transparent and robust process. I believe we will have decisions very soon and they will set this country upon a very good pathway on small modular reactors.”