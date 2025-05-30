Alliances representing the nuclear and offshore renewable energy industries are among the latest groups to join decarbonisation cluster Net Zero North West (NZNW).

The Northern Nuclear Alliance (NNA) and the Offshore Energy Alliance (OEA) will join the NZNW cluster as affiliate members.

The NNA represents more than 50 organisations within the nuclear industry across Cheshire, Lancashire, Manchester and Liverpool.

NZNW said the region boasts the highest concentration of nuclear industry expertise in the UK, with more than 29,000 people directly employed in the sector alongside a further 140,000 roles in the supply chain.

In 2024, the nuclear sector contributed £5bn in direct spending and £4.9bn in gross value added to the regional economy in the north-west of England.

According to the NNA, the nuclear industry has the potential to deliver more than £15bn to the regional economy by 2030, along with a 49% increase in employment.

It comes as the UK government progresses its small modular reactor (SMR) competition, which could see new nuclear plants built at sites in northern Wales.

© Supplied by GE Hitachi Nuclear E

NNA chair Rachel O’Donnell said working with NZNW will be “key to championing the wealth of nuclear capability, capacity and expertise” in the region.

“The importance of the nuclear sector is not just as an economic powerhouse; it is a cornerstone of the UK’s net zero ambitions and a beacon of hope for a sustainable future,” O’Donnell said.

“If Silicon Valley is synonymous with technology, the north-west is its nuclear equivalent.”

North West offshore energy growth

Meanwhile, the OEA is a newly established regional cluster comprising the offshore energy supply chain in north Wales and north-west England.

Spread across three sub-regions in north Wales, Merseyside and Cumbria, OEA members support offshore wind projects in the Irish Sea as well as the region’s emerging tidal energy sector.

The north west region boasts a combined 7.5 GW offshore wind portfolio and pipeline, alongside access to freeports in Liverpool and Anglesey.

© Supplied by Net Zero North West

OEA co-chairs Helen Thomas and Stuart Barnes said the strategic partnership with NZNW marks a significant step in aligning efforts to drive industrial decarbonisation.

“By working together, we can accelerate progress on shared priorities, whether that’s championing policies that unlock low carbon innovation, developing the required skills and future workforce needs for the energy transition, or unlocking investment in critical infrastructure,” Thomas and Barnes said in a statement.

“Our regions are rich in opportunity and capability – through this collaboration, we can ensure our local industries, supply chains, and communities can play a key role in delivering the UK’s net zero future.”

Net Zero North West

NZNW chief executive Jane Gaston welcomed the NNA and OEA as affiliate members.

“Nuclear power is something that will enable so many of our members to meet their net zero goals, while OEA’s work in expanding offshore renewable energy access will also significantly reduce reliance on fossil fuels,” Gaston said.

“Both organisations will be assets to NZNW and our members, as we collaborate and share knowledge to drive innovation in clean technologies and decarbonise industry in our region.”

Other organisations already involved in NZNW include Spirit Energy, Siemens, EET and the HyNet North West carbon capture and storage cluster.