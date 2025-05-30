Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Wind / UK

Nuclear and offshore wind industry alliances join Net Zero North West

Northern Nuclear Alliance and Offshore Energy Alliance become the latest Net Zero North West members.

May 30th 2025, 12:22 pm
3 min read
The Heysham One nuclear power station (L) and the West of Duddon Sands offshore wind farm (R). Image: Lancaster City Council/ScottishPower© Supplied by Lancaster City Counc
Mathew Perry

Alliances representing the nuclear and offshore renewable energy industries are among the latest groups to join decarbonisation cluster Net Zero North West (NZNW).

The Northern Nuclear Alliance (NNA) and the Offshore Energy Alliance (OEA) will join the NZNW cluster as affiliate members.

The NNA represents more than 50 organisations within the nuclear industry across Cheshire, Lancashire, Manchester and Liverpool.

NZNW said the region boasts the highest concentration of nuclear industry expertise in the UK, with more than 29,000 people directly employed in the sector alongside a further 140,000 roles in the supply chain.

In 2024, the nuclear sector contributed £5bn in direct spending and £4.9bn in gross value added to the regional economy in the north-west of England.

According to the NNA, the nuclear industry has the potential to deliver more than £15bn to the regional economy by 2030, along with a 49% increase in employment.

It comes as the UK government progresses its small modular reactor (SMR) competition, which could see new nuclear plants built at sites in northern Wales.

© Supplied by GE Hitachi Nuclear E
A visualisation of the GE Hitachi BWRX-300 small modular nuclear reactor design.

NNA chair Rachel O’Donnell said working with NZNW will be “key to championing the wealth of nuclear capability, capacity and expertise” in the region.

“The importance of the nuclear sector is not just as an economic powerhouse; it is a cornerstone of the UK’s net zero ambitions and a beacon of hope for a sustainable future,” O’Donnell said.

“If Silicon Valley is synonymous with technology, the north-west is its nuclear equivalent.”

North West offshore energy growth

Meanwhile, the OEA is a newly established regional cluster comprising the offshore energy supply chain in north Wales and north-west England.

Spread across three sub-regions in north Wales, Merseyside and Cumbria, OEA members support offshore wind projects in the Irish Sea as well as the region’s emerging tidal energy sector.

The north west region boasts a combined 7.5 GW offshore wind portfolio and pipeline, alongside access to freeports in Liverpool and Anglesey.

© Supplied by Net Zero North West
Offshore Energy Alliance co-chair Stuart Barnes (L), Northern Nuclear Alliance chair Rachel O’Donnell (C) and Net Zero North West CEO Jane Gaston (R). Image: NZNW

OEA co-chairs Helen Thomas and Stuart Barnes said the strategic partnership with NZNW marks a significant step in aligning efforts to drive industrial decarbonisation.

“By working together, we can accelerate progress on shared priorities, whether that’s championing policies that unlock low carbon innovation, developing the required skills and future workforce needs for the energy transition, or unlocking investment in critical infrastructure,” Thomas and Barnes said in a statement.

“Our regions are rich in opportunity and capability – through this collaboration, we can ensure our local industries, supply chains, and communities can play a key role in delivering the UK’s net zero future.”

Net Zero North West

NZNW chief executive Jane Gaston welcomed the NNA and OEA as affiliate members.

“Nuclear power is something that will enable so many of our members to meet their net zero goals, while OEA’s work in expanding offshore renewable energy access will also significantly reduce reliance on fossil fuels,” Gaston said.

“Both organisations will be assets to NZNW and our members, as we collaborate and share knowledge to drive innovation in clean technologies and decarbonise industry in our region.”

Other organisations already involved in NZNW include Spirit Energy, Siemens, EET and the HyNet North West carbon capture and storage cluster.

